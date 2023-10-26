Steel Sports Foundation Announces Donation in Partnership with Dunmore to Support Local New Jersey Youth Football Association

"We want to help keep the young Burlington City football players as safe as possible out on the field, and we want them to have a positive and fun experience so they continue to play and gain the life lessons that will make them successful in life." —Ronn Cort, Dunmore president Post this

Bryan Wilson, a former linebacker with the NFL's Washington Commanders and a current Dunmore employee, identified this significant opportunity to provide essential support to the Burlington City community. Wilson, who also played football at Morgan State University where he held the NCAA record for forced fumbles in a season, knows the impact sports and coaching had on his life.

"I owe much of my NFL journey to the coaches who instilled the values of Teamwork, Respect, Integrity, and Commitment in me," Wilson said. "These same values have been instrumental in my ascent to a leadership role at Dunmore."

In addition to the $25,000 donation, all Burlington City Youth Football Association coaches will receive access to the Steel Sports Coaching System's Foundations of Positive Coaching 1 online course that provides support for children during their crucial developmental stages. The Steel Sports Coaching System is a unique platform that guides how to coach for maximum impact on and off the field through building character and leadership skills along with teaching life lessons. Since its development, the Coaching System has impacted nearly 20,000 athletes annually with over 1 million hours of on-field coaching.

Sports and dedicated coaching are pivotal in nurturing the positive growth and development of young student-athletes. Introducing Steel Sports' invaluable Coaching System at this critical juncture in these kids' lives will contribute to shaping the future's outstanding leaders.

"Through our shared Kids First philosophy at Dunmore and Steel Partners, we are proud to support the Steel Sports Foundation in its mission to provide opportunities for young athletes to develop their skills and build character through sports," Dunmore president Ronn Cort said. "When Bryan presented this opportunity, we knew it was the right thing to do. We are excited to work with the Burlington City Athletic Association to help make a difference for the kids and coaches in their football league. We want to help keep the young players as safe as possible out on the field, and we want them to have a positive and fun experience so they continue to play and gain the life lessons that will make them successful in life."

The Steel Sports Foundation is committed to helping young people reach their potential through sports. The Foundation provides scholarships for athletes to attend camps, clinics, and other events, as well as supports youth sports programs across the country.

"Player safety is paramount in all levels of football, but the equipment costs can add up quickly and become a burden for many," Steel Sports Foundation board president Mario Marcon said. "We are thrilled to be working with Dunmore to impact their local Burlington City Youth Football Association families and help provide the proper equipment they need for their kids to play the game they love."

The Steel Sports Foundation's board, which consists of Marcon, former Major League Baseball player and manager Bobby Valentine and Basketball Hall of Famer Ann Meyers Drysdale, is grateful for Dunmore's commitment to help their local community and impact players, families and coaches.

About Steel Sports Foundation

Steel Sports Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) CA non-profit organized under the Nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation Law for charitable purposes. For more information, visit www.steelsportsfoundation.org.

About Dunmore

Dunmore is a global manufacturer of engineered coated and laminated films and foils with manufacturing facilities in the U.S and Germany. Dunmore produces coated film, metallized film and laminated film substrates for the aircraft, spacecraft, photovoltaic, graphic arts, packaging, insulation, and electronics industries. For more information, visit dunmore.com.

