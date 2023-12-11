Steele Honda Adds the 2024 Honda Civic Sedan to its Inventory in St. John's, Newfoundland

St. John's customers looking for a sleek sedan must check out the latest 2024 Honda Civic Sedan at the Steele Honda dealership.

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Steele Honda dealership in St. John's, Newfoundland, is excited to announce the arrival of the 2024 Honda Civic Sedan, a masterfully crafted car that will improve your driving experience. From its sculpted roof to streamlined door handles, every detail is meticulously designed to create a serene and quiet ride.

The 2024 Honda Civic Sedan offers a choice of two Earth Dreams™ 4-cylinder engines, providing drivers the flexibility to select their preferred power. The available 1.5-litre turbocharged, direct-injected engine boasts an impressive 180 hp, while the standard 2-litre naturally-aspirated engine delivers a reliable 158 hp. It features a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that adapts to changing driving conditions, ensuring a more fuel-efficient and natural-feeling drive.

Additionally, customers can personalize their driving experience with three selectable drive modes: Normal for cruising, ECON for enhanced fuel efficiency and Sport for dynamic handling. They can easily toggle between modes to suit their driving preferences and conditions. Meanwhile, the standard Eco Assist™ system encourages fuel conservation by providing real-time feedback on driving efficiency. By simply engaging the ECON button, drivers can monitor their fuel efficiency on the Driver Information Interface, helping to maximize mileage and reduce environmental impact.

Inside, the unique sharp-cornered windshield design provides a wider view and minimizes blind spots, while the one-touch power moonroof with tilt feature adds an extra touch of openness at the push of a button. Rear-seat heater ducts and available heated rear seats keep passengers cozy, demonstrating the commitment to passenger comfort.

Prospective buyers interested in the 2024 Honda Civic Sedan can visit the dealership at 547 Kenmount Road, St. John's, NL A1B 4J8. Drivers can also explore the flexible financing options at Steele Honda and experience the 2024 Honda Civic Sedan by scheduling a test drive at the dealership. For more information, customers can visit the dealership's website.

