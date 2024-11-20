Steele Honda Adds the 2025 Honda Odyssey to Its Inventory in St. John's, Newfoundland

Auto enthusiasts can test drive and buy the latest Honda Odyssey from Steele Honda in St. John's, Newfoundland.

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steele Honda is excited to announce the arrival of the 2025 Honda Odyssey in its inventory in St. John's, Newfoundland. This exceptional minivan combines modern design, advanced technology and family-friendly features. With a powerful engine, spacious cabin and cutting-edge safety features, the Odyssey redefines convenience for families on the go. Steele Honda invites customers to explore the new Odyssey and experience its unmatched comfort and versatility.

The 2025 Honda Odyssey has a 3.5-liter V6 engine delivering 280 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque. This robust engine pairs with a 10-speed automatic transmission for smooth, responsive performance. With a towing capacity of 1,587 kgs, the Odyssey is ready for family adventures, from road trips to weekend getaways. Its Variable Cylinder Management™ ensures efficiency, offering an EPA-estimated 12.2 L/100 kilometers in the city, 8.5 on the highway, and 10.6 combined.

Inside, the Odyssey caters to families with its spacious cabin and seating for up to eight passengers. The interior boasts premium materials and intuitive controls, creating a relaxing environment. Its Magic Slide® second-row seats enhance flexibility, allowing easy access to the third row. With up to 929 L of cargo space, the Odyssey adapts to varying needs. From grocery trips to weekend getaways, it handles any challenge.

The 2025 Honda Odyssey features cutting-edge technology designed to enhance every journey. Its 8-inch Display Audio touchscreen supports Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, keeping drivers connected. CabinWatch® and CabinTalk® systems help parents monitor and communicate with rear-seat passengers easily. The available HondaVAC® in-car vacuum cleaner simplifies cleanup after family adventures. Moreover, the Odyssey offers Wi-Fi® hotspot capability, allowing passengers to stay connected on the go.

Safety remains a priority with the Odyssey. Honda Sensing® comes standard and includes Collision Mitigation Braking, Lane Keeping Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control. Blind Spot Information System and Cross Traffic Monitor enhance driver awareness on busy roads. The 2025 Odyssey also features a multi-angle rearview camera to simplify parking and maneuvering.

Families seeking a dependable, innovative minivan can browse the dealership's new Honda inventory. They can also visit the dealership at 4547 Kenmount Road, St. John's, NL A1B4J8 or contact them at 709-700-9911 for a test drive.

Media Contact

Dean Jacobs, Steele Honda, 709-579-1999, [email protected], https://www.steelehonda.com/

SOURCE Steele Honda