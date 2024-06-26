Steele Honda Adds the 2025 Honda Pilot to Their Inventory in St. John's, Newfoundland

Auto enthusiasts can test drive and buy the latest Honda Pilot from Steele Honda in St. John's, Newfoundland.

ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steele Honda is excited to introduce the 2025 Honda Pilot, a vehicle that stands out in its class, to the automobile enthusiasts of St. John's, Newfoundland. This new model, now available for purchase, is equipped with a host of unique features that are tailored to meet the specific needs of Newfoundland residents.

The 2025 Honda Pilot is a spacious and capable three-row SUV with a powerful 3.5-litre V6 engine producing 285 horsepower and 261 pound-feet of torque. It has a ten-speed automatic transmission, and the available all-wheel drive ensures optimal performance in various driving conditions. It is a sensible choice for drivers looking to conquer multiple types of terrain in Newfoundland.

Prospective buyers will appreciate the excellent fuel consumption rates, with an estimated 12.4 litres per 100 kilometres in the city, 9.5 litres per 100 kilometres on the highway, and 11 litres per 100 kilometres combined. This front-wheel drive efficiency complements its robust powertrain with a balanced driving experience.

Inside, the Honda Pilot offers seating for up to eight passengers, with flat-folding second and third rows providing flexible cargo space. The model can also tow up to 3,500 pounds, making it versatile for family trips and recreational activities.

Technological advancements in the 2025 Honda Pilot include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, available wireless charging, and a 12-speaker Bose audio system. The safety features are top-notch, with the standard Honda Sensing™ suite including a collision mitigation braking system, a road departure mitigation system, adaptive cruise control, and a lane-keeping assist system, all designed to keep you and your loved ones safe on the road.

The Steel Honda new inventory showcases the 2025 Honda Pilot alongside other popular models like the Honda CR-V Hybrid and used vehicles in St. John's. As one of the leading Honda Newfoundland dealers, Steele Honda is committed to offering an amazing Honda experience with competitive prices.

For those in St. John's, NL, interested in the Pilot, Steele Honda offers a convenient way to explore the inventory online. As a trusted Honda dealer in Newfoundland, Steele Honda invites everyone to experience the refined driving dynamics, reliability, and extensive features of the 2025 Honda Pilot. To schedule a test drive, simply visit the dealership at 4547 Kenmount Road, St. John's, NL A1B 4J8 or contact their sales team at 709-700-9911.

