Steele Honda Announces Availability of the 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid in St. John's, Newfoundland

ST. JOHN'S, NL , May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steele Honda, a leading Honda car dealership in Newfoundland, is excited to announce the arrival of the highly anticipated 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid. This cutting-edge model offers a remarkable blend of performance, efficiency, and advanced features.

The 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid is offered in two sophisticated trim levels: the EX-L Hybrid and the top-tier Touring Hybrid. Both variants have a powerful two-litre, four-cylinder Atkinson cycle engine. Paired with two electric motors, they deliver 204 horsepower and 247 pound-feet of torque. The advanced hybrid system mated to an electronic continuously variable transmission, comes standard with all-wheel drive. It provides superior handling and stability in various driving conditions.

Fuel efficiency is an essential feature of the 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid. It takes approximately six litres per 100 kilometres, both city and highway combined, and the CR-V Hybrid offers an estimated annual fuel cost of just $1,600. This impressive fuel consumption will make the CR-V Hybrid a cost-effective choice for drivers in Newfoundland.

The 2024 CR-V Hybrid features unique styling elements. They include gloss black 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, leather-trimmed seats, and heated front and rear seats. The interior features a heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, enhancing comfort and luxury. Starting at a base price of $48,400 for the EX-L Hybrid and $51,900 for the Touring Hybrid, this model offers excellent value for its premium features.

Steele Honda invites customers to explore the new 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid and experience its advanced capabilities firsthand. They can also check out the inventory online. The dealership offers a diverse range of new and used Honda vehicles in St. John's, Newfoundland.

For more information on the 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid and other new Honda models, browse the Steele Honda inventory today. Customers can visit this Honda dealer at 4547 Kenmount Road, St. John's, NL A1B 4J8 or contact their sales team at 709-700-9911.

