Steele Honda Expands Its Lineup with the Arrival of the 2024 Honda CR-V

St. John's customers looking for an SUV must check out the latest 2024 Honda CR-V at the Steele Honda dealership.

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steele Honda, a beacon of automotive excellence in the heart of Texas, proudly announces the latest addition to its stellar lineup—the 2024 Honda CR-V. With its captivating design, spirited performance, inviting interior, Honda Sensing® and cutting-edge technology, this SUV is poised to redefine the driving experience.

The 2024 Honda CR-V, a true visual delight, boasts a streamlined design. With its sleek lines and bold front grille, it exudes an aura of modernity. Its LED headlights pierce through the night, guiding the way with a luminescent brilliance.

Underneath the hood, the 2024 CR-V boasts a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, churning out 190 horsepower. Paired with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), it promises a responsive and fuel-efficient ride, averaging up to 30 MPG on city streets and 35 MPG on highways.

Inside, the 2024 CR-V welcomes occupants to a spacious and comfortable haven. This SUV accommodates up to five passengers, offering 40.1 inches of front legroom and 39.2 inches of rear legroom. Its 60/40 split rear seatbacks provide ample cargo space for all adventures. The cabin is thoughtfully designed to enhance the driving experience, with quality materials and intuitive controls.

Safety takes center stage with Honda Sensing®. This suite of advanced safety features includes Collision Mitigation Braking System™, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Keeping Assist System and Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow. These technologies work harmoniously to provide a secure and confident driving experience.

In terms of technology, the CR-V doesn't disappoint. Its 9-inch infotainment system features a responsive touchscreen, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto ™ integration, ensuring drivers and passengers stay connected on the go. The available wireless phone charger keeps the devices powered up without the hassle of cords.

Customers are encouraged to drop by the Steele Honda dealership located at 547 Kenmount Road, St. John's, NL A1B 4J8. Drivers can also schedule a test drive of the 2024 Honda CR-V online and contact the friendly and knowledgeable dealership staff at 709-579-1999 for further information.

