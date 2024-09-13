Steele Honda Invites Customers to Test Drive the 2025 Honda Passport

The 2025 Honda Passport is available for test drives at Steele Honda in St. John's, Newfoundland, showcasing its latest features and advancements.

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steele Honda is excited to announce the arrival of the highly anticipated 2025 Honda Passport and invites customers to test drive this exceptional vehicle. This SUV combines style, comfort and performance into one package. The bold design and advanced technology of the new Passport will surely make many heads turn when it hits the road.

The test drive provides an opportunity to explore this SUV's features in detail. Drivers can feel the power of the V6 engine and test the advanced technology. This hands-on experience helps potential buyers make an informed decision.

The 2025 Passport features a robust 3.5L V6 engine, generating 280 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque. This engine provides a smooth and powerful driving experience. It is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission, delivering refined acceleration and handling.

Inside, the Passport offers a refreshed interior with advanced technology. The new 8-inch touchscreen is responsive and intuitive. It integrates seamlessly with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™. Comfort is enhanced with available leather-trimmed seats and a spacious cabin.

The exterior design of the Passport is bold and modern. It features a new front grille, sleek LED headlights and dynamic alloy wheels. This design looks striking and improves aerodynamics.

Safety is a priority in the 2025 Passport. The vehicle comes equipped with Honda Sensing® technologies. This driver assistance suite includes collision mitigation braking, road departure mitigation and adaptive cruise control. These features enhance driver confidence and security.

Steele Honda makes it simple to experience the 2025 Honda Passport firsthand. Interested customers can book a test drive by visiting the dealership's booking page. Customers can start by browsing the inventory to view the Honda Passport. Each vehicle detail page highlights the key features and specifications. They should click the 'Request a Test Drive' button on the page of the desired model. The 2025 Honda Passport, along with any other models of interest, can be selected. After the request is submitted, the dealership's team will contact the customers to confirm the appointment.

For more information, customers can also visit Steele Honda, located at 4547 Kenmount Road, St. John's, NL A1B4J8 or contact them at 709-700-9911. The dealership's staff is ready to assist with any questions or details about the test drive process and is eager to provide a memorable car-buying experience.

