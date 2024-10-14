Steele Honda Offers Extensive Collection of Pre-Owned SUVs in St. John's, Newfoundland

Customers seeking pre-owned SUVs can explore Steele Honda's extensive collection in St. John's, Newfoundland.

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steele Honda proudly announces its extensive collection of pre-owned SUVs available for customers in St. John's, Newfoundland. The dealership aims to meet the growing demand for reliable, affordable vehicles in the area. It features popular brands like Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Nissan, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford and Chevrolet. These vehicles are known for their durability and comfort. Many models come with features such as all-wheel drive and spacious interiors. Customers can enjoy the versatility that an SUV provides for family outings or daily commutes.

Prioritizing quality in its pre-owned collection is a hallmark of Steele Honda. The dealership believes in offering only the best vehicles to its customers. Each SUV is subjected to a multi-point inspection. This includes checking the engine, transmission, brakes and suspension. The dealership provides a vehicle history report for transparency. Customers can make informed decisions, knowing the history of the vehicle they are purchasing.

The team at Steele Honda understands the importance of excellent customer service. They guide customers through the purchase process, helping them find the perfect SUV to match their lifestyle. Whether customers need a vehicle for daily commutes or family adventures, the staff is ready to assist.

Steele Honda provides flexible financing options for its pre-owned SUVs. Customers can choose from competitive interest rates and tailored payment plans. The dealership works with multiple financial institutions to ensure customers receive the best deal. This approach makes it easier for buyers to own a reliable SUV without breaking the bank.

For those looking to upgrade their vehicles, Steele Honda provides attractive trade-in options. Customers can receive a fair appraisal for their current vehicles, which can be applied toward the purchase of a pre-owned SUV. This trade-in program makes it easier for customers to transition to a newer model.

Steele Honda is conveniently located at 4547 Kenmount Road, St. John's, NL A1B4J8. The dealership is easily accessible for local residents and those from surrounding areas. Customers can also browse the extensive online inventory from the comfort of their homes. The website features detailed descriptions and high-quality images of each SUV. This allows customers to make informed decisions before visiting the dealership.

For those interested in learning more about the pre-owned SUVs available, Steele Honda invites inquiries. Interested customers can contact them at 709-700-9911 for more information. The team is ready to assist with any questions and provide further details on the available inventory.

Media Contact

Dean Jacobs, Steele Honda, 709-579-1999, [email protected], https://www.steelehonda.com/

SOURCE Steele Honda