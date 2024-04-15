Steele Honda Offers the 2024 Honda Civic LX-B for a $97 Weekly Lease

Customers can lease the 2024 Honda Civic LX-B for $97 weekly at Steele Honda in St. John's, Newfoundland.

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steele Honda, a trusted dealership, announces the availability of the 2024 Honda Civic LX-B at an unbeatable $97 weekly lease for valued customers in St. John's and surrounding areas. The latest CR-V sets new standards in performance, comfort, and affordability for automotive enthusiasts in Newfoundland.

As part of the 11th generation of the Honda Civic lineup, the 2024 Civic LX-B represents innovation and quality craftsmanship. This compact car is engineered to exceed expectations and is available in sedan and hatchback styles.

Powered by a robust 2-litre, 16-valve, Port Injection, DOHC, i-VTEC® 4-cylinder engine, the Civic LX-B delivers an impressive 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet of torque. It offers a dynamic driving experience on every journey. Paired with a continuously variable transmission, this model guarantees powerful acceleration and optimal fuel efficiency. It comes with a remarkable rating of 6.9 litres per hundred kilometres combined.

Crafted for both style and comfort, the Civic LX-B boasts many features. They include a 7-inch colour touchscreen display, heated front seats, smart entry with push-button start, LED headlights, and 16-inch steel wheels with full covers. Additionally, the automatic climate control with rear vents ensures a pleasant atmosphere for all passengers, while the fold-down rear seat back maximizes cargo space for added convenience.

Safety remains a top priority in the 2024 Honda Civic LX-B, with advanced technologies such as lane-keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, and emergency braking. Furthermore, the Civic LX-B's front-wheel drive capability and all-season tires provide superior traction and stability. It is an ideal choice for navigating diverse terrain and weather conditions.

With a lease option starting at just $97 weekly, the 2024 Honda Civic LX-B presents an unparalleled value proposition for customers seeking reliability, performance, and affordability. Customers can check out the online inventory for a detailed overview of the 2024 CR-V. They can also visit Steele Honda to explore the latest additions to their Honda lineup, including other models like the CR-V Hybrid and Honda Ridgeline.

The dealership is located at 4547 Kenmount Road, St. John's, NL A1B 4J8. Buyers can contact their sales team at 709-700-9911 for more information on the leasing offer.

