Steele Solutions Unveils Advanced Smart Evidence Locker to Simplify Chain of Custody Tracking

"Chain of custody is vital in criminal investigations, and the integrity of the evidence is paramount," said Chad Cooper, Director of Sales at Steele Solutions. "Our Smart Evidence Locker is designed to enhance security while minimizing the administrative burden on law enforcement personnel."

Key Features

User-friendly, intuitive interface supports fast adoption.

Biometric authentication provides a high level of access control.

Electronic audit trail can be easily accessed by authorized personnel.

Auto-generated reports show all activity, including evidence deposits, removals for processing, and key usage.

Wireless operation enables a simple on-site setup process.

The simple process to deposit evidence ensures that all pertinent data, such as the date and time of deposit, locker number, case number, officer name, and ID, are securely logged. This system allows authorized personnel to access a complete log of all activity through the biometrically-secured Verapass management system, which can generate comprehensive reports for an entire audit trail that can be exported to Excel or PDF formats.

Pricing & Availability

Immediately available on all new projects.

Retrofitting available for existing Tiffin Evidence Lockers with compatible keyed locks.

Pricing varies based on the quantity of lockers and system configuration.

For more information about Steele Solutions and the new Smart Evidence Locker, visit www.steelesolutions.com.

About Steele Solutions, Inc.

Steele Solutions, Inc. is a North American leader in the design and manufacturing of complex work platforms, custom chutes, and security lockers. The company partners with industry-leading integrators who lead warehouse automation projects for large e-commerce retailers and parcel providers. Steele Solutions is headquartered in South Milwaukee, WI and operates manufacturing facilities located in South Milwaukee, WI; Milwaukee, WI; and Tiffin, OH. In addition, the company has full support personnel in both Milwaukee, WI and Tiffin, OH.

VeraPass® is a registered trademark of 3-East, LLC

Media Contact

Joe Anderson, Steele Solutions, 1 414-530-0704, [email protected], www.steelesolutions.com

