SteelSummit - Implements INVEX, a Metal Enterprise Software in 12 Months

" We implemented INVEX in less than 12 months and look forward to implementing the INVEX MRP (material requirements planning) module to enhance and improve our ability to buy, manage, and achieve optimum inventory levels that maximize turns and meet customer forecast requirements." —Eddie Luz, CFO

Warehouse operations, once slit coil or sheet has been produced, utilizes tablet- based functions to meet slitting, banding, packaging, and weighing requirements. INVEX mobile applications allow picking coils for processing or steel sheets to meet customer orders.

INVEX also provides SSH the ability to quickly view inventory on a just-in-time (JIT) basis. Repetitive contract items can be easily released for shipment.

The integrated Shipment Planning function provides a comprehensive, multi-layer inquiry that summarizes orders by customer, delivery route, or delivery zone for better load consolidation.

About Steel Summit

SteelSummit Holdings (SSH), a subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, is a leading flat rolled metals service center and trading company that produces specialized processed metal products. They are dedicated to meeting the needs of the automotive, HVAC, and construction industries, as well as other metal industries. Their five locations allow them to provide competitive pricing and continuous on-time delivery.

About Prodin

Prodin has been developing, implementing, and supporting ERP solutions for over 45 years. Providing implementation, integration, and migration services, Prodin has been implementing Invera's metal enterprise software solutions for over 20 years. Prodin distinguishes themselves as a technology partner that understands the metal industry.

About Invera

Invera has been providing metal enterprise and metal-specific e-commerce solutions to the metal service center and processing industries since 1977. The metal software solution INVEX is fast and intuitive and can be implemented quickly requiring minimal, if any, software modifications.

INVEX is used by metal service centers, metal stockholders, plate processors, metal distributors, metal processors, steel toll processors, and steel tube mills that produce tubes from slit coils. Invera's commitment to the metals industry is endorsed by over 700 sites in North America, Europe and the Middle East at single-site and multi-site companies

Media Contact

