Steer and AutoOps Merge to Revolutionize Customer Experience for Auto Shop Owners

Steer's full-suite CRM platform to feature AutoOps' advanced online scheduling capabilities

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steer, the industry-leading CRM solution for automotive shops, today announced its merger with AutoOps, a leading provider of intelligent scheduling software for auto repair shops. The integration of AutoOps' seamless scheduling capabilities paired with Steer's full-suite CRM platform will elevate the customer experience for independently owned and multi-location automotive shops – saving shops time, money, and improving efficiency so that they can focus on quality customer service in their garages. As part of the deal, all Steer customers will gain access to AutoOps' advanced scheduling capabilities at no additional cost.

Steer provides automotive shops with a comprehensive CRM solution to enhance the relationship between car owners and repair shops. With features like automated marketing and an intuitive communication system, Steer equips shops with the tools they need to grow their business and drive repeat visits for regular maintenance and services. Despite this, many shops still rely on analog and outdated scheduling methods, which often leave customers out of the loop regarding their vehicle's service needs. With this merger, Steer will incorporate AutoOps' cutting-edge scheduling tools, enabling shops nationwide to elevate customer experiences and drive new business growth.

Steer users can now access enhanced scheduling features, including advanced settings, loaner car tracking, unfinished appointment follow-ups, and the ability to upsell services – all at no additional cost. These new tools will integrate seamlessly with Steer campaigns and Vehicle Pages without disrupting existing website functionality or features like Reserve with Google scheduling. AutoOps users not currently on Steer will now have full access to Steer's CRM, including customer communication options such as automatic text and email service reminders, review collection, and maintenance alerts, all available at a low-cost bundled rate.

"From day one, Steer and AutoOps have been working toward the same goal: to help automotive shops provide the best possible service experience for their customers," said Parker Swift, CEO of Steer. "With limited time and resources, shop owners are in urgent need of simplified workflows. AutoOps has created the finest scheduling capabilities in the industry - by bringing our functionalities together, we're providing our shared customers a best-in-class CRM and online scheduler all in one platform. In other words, we're delivering on our promise to make their lives easier."

In addition to their existing scheduling tools, AutoOps also recently released its latest feature, AutoOps Voice, to help redirect appointment scheduling online instead of by phone. AutoOps Voice allows motorists to receive an online scheduling link via text when they reach a shop's automated voicemail after hours or if the line is busy, increasing efficiency and saving the shop's staff time.

"AutoOps and Steer share a vision of creating best-in-class and easy-to-use tools to help automotive shop owners succeed," said Steve Fafel, Co-Founder of AutoOps. "Together, we will help automotive businesses increase profits, save time, and give their own customers a consistent and seamless experience. There's a lot to look forward to as we work together to create the best solutions for our users."

This announcement comes on the heels of what's already been a breakout year for Steer. Steer recently announced a new integration with its longtime partner, Advance Professional, allowing shop owners to integrate MotoVisuals into their platform. Now, shop owners can include repair videos in maintenance reminders, helping customers make informed decisions and building trust. Other highlights include a partnership with leading household brand, Mobil 1™.

For more information about the merger, please visit https://learn.steercrm.com/steer-autoops.

About Steer

Steer is an automated retention marketing and communications platform for auto repair shops, helping independently owned and multi-location shops focus on what they do best: fixing cars. Steer's platform automates customer marketing and communications with tools like text and email reminders for appointments, deferred services, and routine maintenance tasks. Additionally, Steer offers an email builder powered by Steer AI technology for customized campaigns, as well as reputation management tools to help gather more 5-star reviews for auto shops. Steer is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and has offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma. For more information, visit steercrm.com.

About AutoOps

AutoOps is a leading provider of online scheduling software designed to streamline appointment booking for auto shops. The platform empowers auto shops to offer customers a convenient and hassle-free scheduling experience, ultimately driving business growth for auto shops around North America.

