Steering into the AI Era: Todd Rebner Appointed as Veritium's Chief Technology Officer

The future I see isn't one where every company runs AI experiments; it's one where a smaller number own AI infrastructure trustworthy enough to carry the business. Getting there can't require a client to gamble first, so we design and build at no cost and take only a portion of production run costs. Post this

"The future I see isn't one where every company runs AI experiments; it's one where a smaller number own AI infrastructure trustworthy enough to carry the business. Getting there can't require a client to gamble first, so we design and build at no cost and take only a portion of production run costs; we're paid for what survives production, not for what gets proposed," Rebner said.

In his new role, Rebner will integrate advanced AI directly into day-to-day workflows to optimize efficiency and accelerate delivery speeds. He will drive optimization practices and procedures in client management, reducing duplication and triplication in effort. Then he will assist and empower teams to work faster and smarter with an AI-centered tech stack, streamlining all technical services to deliver maximum value and long-term scalable growth for both Veritium and its clients.

Drawing upon his expertise developing and implementing agentic systems, Rebner will introduce proactive monitoring to predict and mitigate system issues before they occur. This further extends the customer-first business model that Veritium was founded on.

Veritium CEO, Matt White, said, "Bringing Todd on board as Chief Technology Officer marks a pivotal moment in Veritium's evolution. Todd doesn't just build tech; he architectures systems built on trust, efficiency, and real-world performance. As AI shifts from an experimental tool to the backbone of enterprise infrastructure, Todd's proven track record and strategic foresight will be instrumental in positioning Veritium at the absolute forefront of this transformation."

About Veritium

Veritium was founded on a simple premise: the traditional Managed Services Provider (MSP) model is broken. Built to be the exact opposite of legacy providers, Veritium eliminates the barriers that prevent businesses from getting the dedicated Cloud support they deserve. By offering zero upfront costs, billing for outcomes not hours, and 24/7/365 monitoring, Veritium redefines the MSP model. Rather than just offering services, Veritium invests in true business partnerships from day one. For more information, visit veritium.com

Media Contact

Mark DiBenedetto, Veritium, 1 717-913-2018, [email protected], https://www.veritium.com/

SOURCE Veritium