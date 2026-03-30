SteerNotes Is Here - The First AI That Thinks, Documents, and Cares Alongside Clinicians

SteerNotes is a trusted companion for clinicians: before, during, and after every patient encounter. It surfaces the right context before visits, provides real-time guidance during care, and ensures nothing falls through the cracks in recovery, follow-through, and coordination. - Sridhar Yerramreddy Post this

Equally important, SteerNotes does not stop working when the visit ends. It proactively nudges patients to check on their recovery, confirms they are completing care plan activities - from medication schedules and dietary goals to follow-up appointments and physical therapy - and surfaces any gaps back to the care team automatically. Clinicians can step away from every encounter with complete confidence that their patients remain engaged and supported between visits.

A Trusted Companion, Not a Transcription Tool

The average physician spends nearly two hours on documentation for every hour of direct patient care. Existing AI scribes have reduced that burden, but they have left a deeper problem unsolved: the cognitive load of clinical decision-making itself. Clinicians still toggle between their EHR, evidence portals, drug interaction checkers, and care pathway tools, losing presence with their patients in the process.

SteerNotes changes this fundamentally. As a patient conversation unfolds, SteerNotes listens, understands clinical context, and surfaces relevant guidance - differential considerations, evidence-based treatment options, dosing thresholds, and preventive care flags - precisely when and where the clinician needs them. No login. No tab switch. No interruption.

And when the visit ends, SteerNotes keeps going. It functions as a tireless virtual care coordinator - automatically reaching out to patients to check on their recovery, reminding them of every care plan activity, and escalating any concerns back to the clinical team. Every facet of post-visit coordination is covered: medication adherence, specialist referral follow-through, preventive screenings, lifestyle goal tracking, and chronic disease monitoring. Clinicians move confidently from one patient to the next, knowing that care continuity is never left to chance.

What Sets SteerNotes Apart

Real-Time Clinical Intelligence: Evidence-based guidance delivered in-context during patient encounters, drawing on clinical literature, care protocols, and patient history - without requiring clinicians to leave the encounter workflow.

Autonomous Care Plan Generation: SteerNotes drafts patient-specific care plans based on the encounter, chief complaint, diagnosis, and EHR history - ready for clinician review in seconds, not hours.

Zero Context-Switching: All clinical decision support is embedded natively. Clinicians are no longer forced to maintain logins or subscriptions to third-party evidence tools and manually move between systems.

Ambient Documentation: Automatic SOAP notes, HPI narratives, assessment and plan sections, and follow-up instructions - all generated from natural physician-patient conversation.

Deep EHR Integration: Full FHIR R4 and HL7 v2.x integrations with Epic, Oracle, Athena Health, eClinicalWorks, and more, ensuring SteerNotes writes directly into the workflow clinicians already use.

Clinical Abbreviation Intelligence: SteerNotes understands the shorthand and abbreviations that clinicians use in practice - interpreting clinical language naturally and accurately.

Automated Patient Recovery Nudges: SteerNotes proactively reaches out to patients after their visit - checking on recovery progress, confirming medication adherence, and prompting completion of care plan activities like follow-up labs, physical therapy exercises, dietary changes, and specialist referrals.

End-to-End Care Coordination Coverage: From the moment a care plan is generated, SteerNotes orchestrates every downstream touchpoint - medication reminders, appointment follow-ups, preventive care alerts, and chronic disease check-ins - so nothing falls through the cracks between visits.

Clinician Peace of Mind: Because SteerNotes is actively monitoring recovery and nudging patients on their behalf, clinicians can step away from an encounter knowing that care doesn't stop at the door. Every patient remains connected, every care plan activity is tracked, and every gap in follow-through surfaces automatically.

What Clinicians Are Saying

"I've been practicing internal medicine for 18 years, and I've tried every documentation tool on the market. SteerNotes is the first one that actually feels like a colleague. Halfway through a complex encounter with a patient presenting with dyspnea and a cardiac history, it flagged a potential interaction with their current beta-blocker that I'd been about to overlook. That kind of real-time support isn't just a productivity win - it's a patient safety win."

- Dr. Anand, MD | Internal Medicine, Texas Family Medicine, Katy, TX

"What changed our practice the most was not the documentation - it was the follow-through. SteerNotes sends our patients recovery check-ins, reminds them to complete their physical therapy exercises, schedule their follow-up labs, and take their medications on time. We used to have a care coordinator manually chasing all of that. Now SteerNotes handles it automatically. Our 30-day readmission numbers are down, our patient satisfaction scores are up, and my team is focused on patients who actually need human intervention - not routine reminders."

- Dr. Rajan, MD | Medical Director, Orthopedic Specialists, Henderson, NV

"Neurology is one of the most documentation-intensive specialties in medicine. Every encounter involves layered histories, complex medication regimens, and nuanced neurological findings that take time to capture accurately. SteerNotes changed that entirely for our practice. It picks up on the clinical language we use - the subtle descriptors, the grading scales, the specific findings - and translates them into precise, structured notes without me having to dictate every detail."

- Ranbir Sidhu, NP | Nurse Practitioner, Neurology Associates of Texas, Irving, TX

Leadership Perspective

"SteerNotes going into general availability is a milestone we are deeply proud of - and it represents something much bigger than a product evolution. From the beginning, our goal has been to be the trusted companion that walks alongside every clinician before, during, and after the patient encounter. Before the visit, surfacing the right context and history. During the encounter, thinking alongside them with real-time clinical guidance. After the patient walks out, ensuring nothing falls through the cracks on recovery, care plan follow-through, and coordination. Clinicians did not enter medicine to fight with documentation systems, chase down evidence portals, or manually manage follow-up. They entered medicine to deliver care. SteerNotes exists to eliminate every burden that stands between a clinician and that purpose — and today, we take a major step toward making that a reality for every care team we serve."

- Sridhar Yerramreddy | Founder & CEO, Steer Health

Availability and Access

SteerNotes is available today to all healthcare organizations in general release. The platform deploys in days, not months, and integrates with existing EHR environments through Steer Health's established FHIR and HL7 integration layer. Existing Steer Health customers can activate SteerNotes through their customer success manager. New organizations can request a live demonstration at www.steerhealth.io

About Steer Health

Steer Health is the AI-native digital workforce for healthcare – purpose-built under clinician guidance and leadership to eliminate the administrative, operational, and clinical burdens that pull care teams away from what matters most: delivering exceptional patient care. Serving more than 360 healthcare organizations and 19 million patients, Steer Health's platform - including Luna AI, SteerNotes, FastTrackCare, and Revenue Cycle Intelligence - works before, during, and after every patient encounter to reduce friction, surface the right intelligence at the right moment, and empower clinicians to operate at the top of their license. Steer Health is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Media Contact

Subir Roy, Steer Health, 1 (214) 945-2952, [email protected], https://steerhealth.io/

SOURCE Steer Health