Stefan R. Oehl releases 'Kawasaki Superbikes: Z1000 R and Z1100 R'

Delving into the development, testing, and racing of Kawasaki superbikes, this book also showcases the evolution of the series from the Z1000 R1 to the Z1000 R2 and Z1100 R1

DECEPTION BAY, Australia, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stefan R. Oehl's passion for Kawasaki motorcycles runs deep alongside his love for aircraft and flying. A dedicated enthusiast, he not only admires these machines but has personally owned numerous models and continues to collect rare motorcycle parts and Kawasaki memorabilia.

In his book, "Kawasaki Superbikes: Z1000 R and Z1100 R" (published by Xlibris AU) Oehl pays tribute to the designers and engineers behind the iconic Kawasaki Z1000 R & Z1100 R "Eddie Lawson Replica" (ELR) series. Delving into the development, testing, and racing of these superbikes, the book also showcases the evolution of the series from the Z1000 R1 to the Z1000 R2 and Z1100 R1.

Recognizing the growing interest in classic motorcycles from the 1970s to 1990s, Oehl emphasizes the value potential in restoring these timeless machines. Kawasaki's decision to re-launch spare parts production further underscores this resurgence. Oehl's books serve as invaluable guides, offering detailed illustrations and information to help enthusiasts assemble genuine motorcycles true to their original form.

Above all, Oehl aims to infuse positivity and nostalgia into his readers' experience. His "Code Z" series endeavors to evoke fond memories from bygone eras and leave readers with a sense of joy and satisfaction. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.xlibris.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/855228-kawasaki-superbikes

"Kawasaki Superbikes: Z1000 R and Z1100 R"

By Stefan R. Oehl

Hardcover | 8.5 x 11in | 490 pages | ISBN 9798369494721

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 490 pages | ISBN 9798369494714

E-Book | 490 pages | ISBN 9798369494707

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

From completing an electronic technician apprenticeship and serving 15 months compulsory military service as a radar technician in the German Air Force, to his lengthy service in various technical departments for Lufthansa, Stefan R. Oehl has always had a passion and keen eye for the Kawasaki motorcycle, which never left him, even as he embarked on the adventure of a lifetime. After starting a family, he moved himself, his wife and two daughters to the Land Down Under, settling in Brisbane, Australia. Here he experienced the managerial side of things, working for Virgin Australia Airlines in its technical departments, to which his meticulous mind was perfectly suited. With his expertise, Oehl went on to provide his services to SkyWest Airlines, however was made redundant some time later. Not letting himself be defeated, he continued his work as an independent aviation consultant and author, and immersed himself in contributing to the Kawasaki community, bringing Code Zed.

