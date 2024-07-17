"Stehlar" Happenings at Frank's Mr. Plumber - Industry Expert Duane Stehlar tapped as new General Manager!

Duane Stehlar to "Lead the Helm" of 39 Year Old Plumbing Company in Tonawanda, NY.

TONAWANDA, N.Y., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frank's Mr. Plumber is pleased to announce the appointment of Duane Stehlar as our new General Manager. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, Duane brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our team.

Duane's professional journey has been marked by his dedication to helping companies build their brand and scale successfully. He has played a pivotal role in shaping growth initiatives, fundamentals, and culture-building efforts at outstanding plumbing companies. His focus on achieving sustainable results aligns perfectly with the values of Frank's Mr. Plumber.

Duane is a strong advocate of Servant Leadership, believing in the power of leading from the front and setting high standards. His leadership style is centered around empowering his team and ensuring they have the tools and support they need to excel. "The goal is to make our company the preferred choice in the plumbing industry for both employees and customers," Duane said.

In his spare time, Duane enjoys attending sporting events to support his children and grandchildren, reflecting his commitment to family and community.

We are thrilled to have Duane join the Frank's Mr. Plumber team and eagerly anticipate the positive influence he will bring to our company. Under his leadership, we are confident that we will continue to deliver exceptional service and solidify our position as the premier choice for plumbing solutions in our community.

