Stein Sperling Lauded with 2023 Empowering Women Award by The Daily Record

Today Stein Sperling has a majority female population including a majority among our attorneys. Jeffrey M. Schwaber Stein Sperling Managing Partner Post this

"We achieved a significant milestone in 1998 when we named our first female partner — in a county where the practice of law at that time was still very predominantly male — and we have continued to build from that moment. Today Stein Sperling has a majority female population including a majority among our attorneys," said Stein Sperling Managing Partner Jeffrey M. Schwaber. "We are honored by The Daily Record's recognition, and will continue to thrive and grow stronger as a result of the amazing contributions of the women of Stein Sperling."

With 59% of its team of attorneys being female, including eight women principals, the firm is clearly committed to recruiting, developing, retaining, and promoting talented lawyers and staff with diverse backgrounds and experiences. Women attorneys at Stein Sperling are among the top experts in every practice area the firm offers, which include: business; commercial litigation; construction; criminal; employment; estates, trusts and probate; family; personal injury; real estate; and tax law.

Stein Sperling actively promotes women into leadership positions, recognizing their abilities, expertise, and contributions. Over the past five years, the number of women in leadership positions in the firm has increased from 14 to 20. By ensuring that women have equal opportunities to advance into key roles, the firm not only benefits from diverse perspectives at the leadership level but also provides strong role models and mentors for aspiring female lawyers and staff.

Stein Sperling's commitment to supporting women is also evident in its participation in programs like the Summer Scholars Pipeline Program, which promotes the hiring and success of diverse law students and attorneys in Montgomery County, Maryland. By actively engaging with this initiative, the firm has hired and elevated diverse and primarily female attorneys, highlighting its dedication to fostering a diverse workforce, empowering women to excel in their careers and supporting a program dedicated to their success.

Stein Sperling is likewise committed to empowering women beyond the firm's walls, taking a holistic approach to empowering women by supporting organizations such as Impact100 DC, an all-volunteer women's philanthropic community; Rainbow Place, an emergency shelter for women; and the Homeless Children's Playtime Project, a program designed to offer the gift of play to children in homeless shelters as a means of supporting single mothers.

Stein Sperling continues to prioritize, value and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, striving to cultivate an environment in which all individuals and groups feel welcomed, respected and supported. Its diverse team of lawyers and staff are unified by the firm's collective enthusiasm for serving its clients through the practice of law in the communities it serves.

In addition to being honored at the Women's Leadership Summit, Stein Sperling was profiled along with other Empowering Women Award winners in a special magazine inserted into the October 26, 2023, issue of The Daily Record and made available online at TheDailyRecord.com.

About Stein Sperling

Founded 45 years ago by Paul Stein, Don Sperling, and Millard Bennett, Stein Sperling is proud of many achievements but especially its attentive and personalized approach to each client that has nurtured the firm's reputation for excellence, both in Montgomery County and beyond. Connection and confidence are the foundation of Stein Sperling's culture and define the relationship the firm has with attorneys, staff and clients. With 62 attorneys and 86 staff members, Stein Sperling serves clients in 10 practice areas and at locations including Rockville (headquarters), Frederick, Langley Park, Falls Church and Wheaton. Learn more at Steinsperling.com.

About The Daily Record

The Daily Record is a digital first, daily news media company focused on law, government and business at TheDailyRecord.com. The Daily Record publishes a print edition on weekdays in addition to more than 25 special products a year in a variety of industries. The Daily Record hosts 11 annual events to recognize excellence and provide leadership opportunities. The Daily Record, with 135 years of editorial excellence, is part of BridgeTower Media, a provider of B2B information, research, events and marketing solutions across more than 25 U.S. markets and industries. Learn more at Thedailyrecord.com.

# # #

Media Contact

Jennifer Reed, On the Marc Media, 5089444884, [email protected], www.onthemarcmedia.com

SOURCE Stein Sperling