Stella Legal Names New CTO and Revenue Director as Demand for Production-Ready Legal AI Accelerates

"Adding Enrique and Chris to the Stella Legal team reinforces our commitment to defining how modern legal teams adopt and scale AI—and to ensuring customer impact remains at the center of that shift," said Ballard.

Based in the U.S., Mertins brings more than two decades of experience across AI, cybersecurity, cloud platforms, and enterprise technology, with prior roles at American Express, Jackson Hewitt, and Microsoft. He also serves in the U.S. Army Reserve as Commander of an Innovation Unit focused on AI/ML, cybersecurity, simulation, and medical IT modernization.

As CTO, he will oversee Stella Legal's technology strategy and lead development of secure, scalable platforms that support AI adoption in legal and procurement environments.

"Enrique has built and operated technology in some of the most complex and regulated domains," Ballard said. "His applied AI and enterprise platform experience will directly benefit customers preparing to operationalize AI at scale."

"Stella understands what it takes to drive real outcomes with AI," Mertins said. "I'm excited to help build technology that enables legal teams to adopt AI safely, intelligently, and with measurable impact."

Williams joins from Legora, where he helped build the company's commercial engine during global expansion. His background includes enterprise pipeline development, partnerships, go-to-market execution, and community building.

Ballard said Williams brings "a rare mix of community instinct and enterprise sales pragmatism" at a time when legal teams are prioritizing ROI and operational results.

"Legal and procurement teams are moving fast from curiosity about AI to expectations of performance," Williams said. "Stella is built for that journey—from readiness assessments to implementation and sustained adoption. I'm excited to help scale a growth engine and practitioner community that reflects how teams want to evaluate and deploy next-generation technology."

Based in the Netherlands, Williams will lead enterprise pipeline strategy, expand Stella's partner ecosystem and practitioner community, and develop editorial and event programs that spotlight measurable customer outcomes.

Stella Legal is a global consultancy that equips in-house legal and operations teams to work smarter, move faster, and deliver measurable business impact. Through AI enablement, contract optimization, and legal operations excellence, the firm provides tailored solutions that accelerate contract cycles, advance technology adoption, and strengthen cross-functional alignment. With deep sector expertise and an execution-focused approach, Stella Legal helps legal departments scale efficiently and operate as future-ready strategic partners to the business.

