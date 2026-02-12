Stella Legal Reshapes Legal Tech Innovation With Inaugural interstella Summit 2026 in Lisbon

"This moment in legal demands a place where people can be honest about what's working, what's not, and where we need to go next. interstella creates the space for real conversations and the kind of practical insight that moves our industry forward," said Tyson Ballard, Stella Legal CEO & Co-founder. Post this

interstella is built for a curated audience of innovation-driven leaders from across the legal profession. From general counsel and chief legal officers to heads of legal operations and transformation leads, the summit is designed to challenge convention and surface practical insights that equip decision makers with actionable strategies.

The first confirmed speakers represent leading global organizations, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Meta, Booking.com, and the London Stock Exchange Group. Speakers will explore how technology, collaboration, and leadership are reshaping legal and business models.

The two-day summit will also feature voices from outside the legal sector, including Dr. Troy Flanagan, Senior Performance Advisor to the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks, and Umra Omar, humanitarian leader, UN Person of the Year 2017, and Founder of Safari Doctors and Pamoja. Their perspectives bring cross-industry thinking into the room, prompting fresh dialogue and a forward-momentum mindset.

"This summit gives leaders a space to reset their thinking, recharge their vision, and return with clarity to lead transformation inside their organizations," said Alyssa Kokilah, Co-founder at Stella Legal. "Expect ideas that challenge assumptions, broaden perspectives, and inspire the legal community to think differently."

A Global Community of Thinkers and Doers

"I am excited to be speaking at the inaugural interstella Summit this May. It is a fantastic opportunity to connect with fellow legal professionals and discuss the trends that will shape how we work in the coming months," said Sarah Nelson Smith, Senior Director at Booking.com. "Sharing ideas, challenges, and experiences across different industries always provides long-lasting benefits and builds connections that extend far beyond the event itself."

Lance Bartholomeusz, General Counsel & Head of Legal Affairs Service at UNHCR, stated: "I am looking forward to a different, real, pragmatic, and inspiring exchange and connection with others who are on the AI and tech transformation journey."

Set against a high-production cosmic backdrop, interstella is intentionally crafted to be exclusive, intimate, and immersive. It is a clear move away from the mass-market, corporate, or academic events typically seen in the industry.

"Partnering with Stella Legal is an opportunity to build the next European landmark moment for the legal innovation community," said Timo Karakashev, Founder & CEO of Cosmonauts. "We have spent a decade producing events that link legal tech innovators to the law community. With interstella, we aim to deliver a unique experience, as well as the meaningful audience and event partner engagement that Cosmonauts has become synonymous with."

Hosted in the historic heart of Lisbon, a city known for exploration, creativity, and openness, the location reflects the summit's ambition to spark new thinking and future-focused collaboration.

The summit will take place at Suspenso, a strikingly refurbished historic venue in one of Lisbon's most vibrant cultural districts. Its modern design and dynamic energy serve as the perfect launchpad for interstella's inaugural edition.

Registration

Registrations are open at https://www.interstella-summit.com. Advance ticket pricing is available until 31 March. There are discounted passes available for attendees based in Portugal and Spain, as well as complimentary passes for senior in-house leaders and media members. Follow interstella Summit on LinkedIn for updates on headline speakers, partners, and programming.

About Stella Legal

Stella Legal is a specialist legal tech consultancy supporting legal teams across AI Enablement, Contract Excellence, Legal Operations, and Spend Management. With deep expertise at the intersection of law, technology, and business, Stella Legal focuses on turning complex challenges into practical, measurable outcomes. For more information, visit www.stella-legal.com or follow Stella Legal on LinkedIn.

About Cosmonauts

Cosmonauts is the leading global in-person marketplace for legal technology, connecting innovative tech vendors with key decision-makers from law firms and corporate legal teams across North America, APAC, Europe and the UK. In 2026, Cosmonauts will stage over 20 legal tech conferences worldwide, drawing more than 12,000 attendees.

Media Contact

Sean Hojnacki

LIMELIGHT

[email protected]

