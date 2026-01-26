Stellar Agency and Coastal Collective Announce Strategic Partnership to Build the Next Generation of Social-First, Digital-Driven Brand Experiences

The most successful brands of the future will lead with human connection, social intelligence, and creative storytelling, and then scale that connection through digital solutions and technology. Post this

COCO will maintain its name, brand identity, client relationships, team, and culture. Its bold voice and community-led ethos will stay intact. Founder Brooke Apffel will continue leading COCO and will join Stellar's leadership circle to guide social strategy, storytelling, and brand voice development across both organizations.

"COCO has always stood for human-first brand building. We design content and experiences that spark connection before conversion," said Brooke Apffel, Founder of Coastal Collective. "Partnering with Stellar allows us to scale that mission with stronger digital infrastructure, innovation, and strategic technology. Our clients keep everything they love about COCO, and now they gain access to an extended team with deeper digital capabilities so their content, systems, and community can grow faster and more intentionally."

The partnership arrives at a time when brands are facing a massive shift in how audiences consume. Today's consumers move quickly, scroll quickly, adopt trends instantly, and expect relevance, personality, and authenticity from the brands they choose. They also expect seamless digital experiences that connect the dots between social media, websites, platforms, and brand ecosystems.

This new model gives brands exactly that.

What This Partnership Means for Clients

Social-first strategy that builds community, cultural relevance, and brand loyalty

Integrated digital, web, and technology solutions that help that community scale intentionally

Creative and data combined to elevate what content means, not just how it looks

Access to both teams under one shared vision, while each agency maintains its own strengths and identity

Innovation that amplifies creativity rather than replaces it

Social-first, digital-powered brand building designed for modern audiences

COCO and Stellar will continue serving clients independently while collaborating across strategy, innovation, creative direction, and platform development when it benefits the client. Both teams are committed to expanding this shared vision while preserving the character, culture, and strengths that make each agency distinct.

Together, Stellar Agency and Coastal Collective are shaping a future where digital innovation makes brands more human, not less, and where community is not just another metric but the foundation for real, lasting brand growth.

About Coastal Collective (COCO)Coastal Collective is a strategy-driven social media and digital marketing agency known for building high-impact brands through bold storytelling, culture-forward strategy, and meaningful results. COCO helps brands move beyond content and toward connection, impact, and brand equity.

About Stellar AgencyStellar Agency creates custom digital, web, and technology solutions that help brands scale sustainably and intentionally. Known for blending creativity with technical innovation, Stellar builds digital experiences that strengthen the connection between brands and the communities they serve.

