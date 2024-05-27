Stellar Development Acquires The CGC Group Florida LLC, Expanding Market Presence and Strengthening Private Sector Capabilities

"We are excited to welcome The CGC Group Florida LLC to the Stellar Development family. This acquisition represents a strategic step in our growth strategy, allowing us to expand our service offerings and market reach," said Maurice Opstal, President of Stellar Development. Post this

The acquisition of The CGC Group Florida LLC, known for its client-centric approach and comprehensive service offerings, significantly bolsters Stellar Development's capabilities. The CGC Group's expertise in private, commercial, healthcare, and industrial markets complements Stellar Development's existing portfolio, positioning the company for robust growth and market leadership.

STRENGTHENING PRIVATE AND PUBLIC SECTOR PROJECTS

Stellar Development sees an opportunity to strengthen its private sector work through the integration of The CGC Group Florida LLC. Craig Campbell's extensive experience in the private sector will enhance Stellar Development's ability to serve a broader range of clients, providing new opportunities and reinforcing its commitment to excellence.

LEADERSHIP AND VISION

The CGC Group Florida LLC, under the leadership of Craig Campbell, has built a reputation for excellence. Mr. Campbell's extensive experience includes significant roles in major construction firms, where he managed operations, marketing, and pre-construction efforts. His transition to Stellar Development as Project Executive will bring invaluable insights and leadership to the company.

STRATEGIC FIT AND FUTURE GROWTH

Maurice Opstal and Craig Campbell have a longstanding professional relationship. This acquisition enhances Stellar Development's service capabilities and brings seasoned leadership committed to operational excellence and client satisfaction.

COMMITMENT TO CLIENTS AND COMMUNITY

Craig Campbell's decision to transition to Stellar Development stems from a desire to provide broader opportunities for clients, subcontractors, and employees alike. The acquisition ensures the continuation of high-quality service while leveraging the well-oiled machine of Stellar Development, which is equipped to handle projects of greater size, scope and complexity.

"I believe the opportunity created by Stellar acquiring CGC is going to allow me to provide better resources and services to my clients and the subcontractors we have worked with for many years. With the backing of Stellar Development, we can deliver superior projects from both a cost and management perspective. Being part of Stellar Development feels like coming home," said Craig Campbell. "Maurice and I have known each other for over 25 years, and this acquisition allows us to uphold the high standards of ethics and quality that are essential in the construction industry."

STELLAR DEVELOPMENT'S ACHIEVEMENTS

Founded in 2008, Stellar Development is a premier General Contracting Firm headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. The company specializes in a wide range of construction services and is dedicated to delivering high-quality projects that meet the diverse needs of its clients. Under the leadership of Maurice Opstal, Stellar Development has grown to become a dynamic and innovative firm known for its client-focused approach and commitment to excellence.

Stellar Development has been recognized by numerous awards for its growth, successful projects, and top-tier customer service. Notably, the company has received the prestigious INC 500 award, highlighting its rapid growth among the fastest-growing privately held companies. Additionally, Stellar has been honored by the Tampa Bay Business Journal as one of the fastest-growing companies in the area and by the Business Observer as a top contractor and a leading company on the Gulf Coast.

