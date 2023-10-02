Stellar MLS Earns Coveted Central Florida Top Workplaces 2023 Award from Orlando Sentinel Media Group for Second Consecutive Year

Stellar MLS has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Orlando Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stellar MLS has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Orlando Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few.

"We are Stellar proud to receive the Top Workplace award for the second consecutive year. This recognition highlights our unwavering commitment to fostering a workplace where our team members thrive and contribute their best. At Stellar, we believe that a supportive and empowering environment is the cornerstone of our success," said Stellar MLS CEO Merri Jo Cowen.

Stellar MLS, a technology-backed Real Estate service company, is the largest Multiple Listing service (MLS) in Florida and Puerto Rico, and the third largest in the United States. With over 84,000 customers and a dynamic vision, the company is dedicated to empowering brokers and real estate professionals across Florida and beyond to excel in today's competitive market by investing in people and technology to give customers the access they deserve to comprehensive, accurate and standardized real estate data.

In addition to offering generous paid time off, cost-effective health insurance, competitive compensation, and various work-life balance initiatives, the company is dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive team culture, regularly organizing guest speaker sessions and events for all staff members. Recently, Stellar completed the WillHouse Global Transformative Inclusive Leader program for their management team. This program equips participants at any level of their organization with actionable Diversity, Equality, and Inclusivity (DEI) tools to use in their workplaces.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they allow employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

