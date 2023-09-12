Stellar MLS Partners with the Appraisal Institute to Launch Their Online Program for Aspiring Appraisers - Practical Applications of Real Estate Appraisal (AI PAREA)

AI PAREA is an online program for aspiring appraisers to gain the required experience hours to become a licensed or certified appraiser, using a standardized approach.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Stellar MLS, Florida's largest and the nation's third-largest multiple listing service (MLS), is the first MLS in the country to partner with the Appraisal Institute, the nation's largest professional association of real estate appraisers, on their Practical Applications of Real Estate Appraisal program (AI PAREA). This groundbreaking collaboration will provide significant benefits to both real estate professionals and consumers, as the two organizations work together to enhance the appraisal process and promote a higher standard of service across the industry.

AI PAREA, an online program, is an alternative pathway for aspiring appraisers to gain the required experience hours to become a licensed or certified appraiser, using a standardized approach. Historically, the only option for an appraiser to complete their experience hours was through a supervisor and trainee model, requiring the trainee to find their own supervisor. With the AI PAREA program, participants can appraise properties virtually with an Appraisal Institute Designated Member to mentor them through the path to credentialing. Each mentor will answer questions, offer constructive feedback, and help participants to develop the problem-solving skills necessary throughout an appraiser's career.

The partnership will focus on integrating a renowned Appraisal Institute program into the Stellar MLS platform, thereby providing real estate professionals with direct access to some of the most comprehensive and advanced appraisal resources available.

Stellar MLS CEO, Merri Jo Cowen said, "Stellar MLS is proud to be the first MLS to answer the Appraisal Institute's call for collaboration in building this innovative program. This partnership and the development of AI PAREA signifies a shared dedication to fostering a culture of excellence and success." Shayne Fairley, Stellar MLS COO, expressed similar sentiments, stating "We know that when appraisers are set up for success, we all succeed. We are confident that this collaboration will greatly benefit the broader real estate community."

Appraisal Institute President Craig Steinley, MAI, SRA, AI-GRS, AI-RRS, also shared, "The AI PAREA‥program will create tremendous opportunities for aspiring appraisers to meet the experience requirements and open a pathway to entering this respected and rewarding profession."

Together, Stellar MLS and the Appraisal Institute, through their AI PAREA program, will cultivate a collaborative environment that encourages innovation, promotes the sharing of best practices, and ultimately elevates the level of knowledge and professionalism within the real estate and appraisal sectors.

About Stellar MLS:

Headquartered in Altamonte Springs, FL, Stellar MLS (Stellar) is Florida's largest Multiple Listing Service (MLS), with over 85,000 customers in Florida and Puerto Rico. Stellar MLS is committed to helping brokers and agents thrive in tomorrow's competitive real estate market by offering a comprehensive suite of the industry's best products and world-class customer service. Learn more at https://www.stellarmls.com/.

About Appraisal Institute:

The Appraisal Institute is a global professional association of real estate appraisers, with over 16,000 professionals in almost 50 countries throughout the world. Its mission is to advance professionalism and ethics, global standards, methodologies, and practices through the professional development of property economics worldwide. Organized in 1932, the Appraisal Institute advocates equal opportunity and nondiscrimination in the appraisal profession and conducts its activities in accordance with applicable federal, state, and local laws. Individuals of the Appraisal Institute benefit from an array of professional education and advocacy programs and may hold the prestigious MAI, SRPA, SRA, AI-GRS, and AI-RRS designations. Learn more at www.appraisalinstitute.org.

