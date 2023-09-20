Stellar MLS Welcomes New Smyrna Beach Board of REALTORS® as Newest Shareholder

The partnership aims to broaden the market by combining resources and expertise, resulting in a more robust and diverse property listing network.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stellar MLS, a trailblazing force in the real estate industry, proudly announces its latest milestone – welcoming the New Smyrna Beach Board of REALTORS® (NSBBOR) as its newest shareholder. As the third largest MLS organization in the United States and the largest in Florida and Puerto Rico, Stellar MLS remains a leading force in the real estate industry, providing expanded exposure of inventory to their customers and offering an all-encompassing platform that grants access to property listing data, invaluable market insights, and an extensive suite of cutting-edge industry tools and services.

"We are thrilled to welcome the New Smyrna Beach Board of REALTORS® as a shareholder. This partnership reflects Stellar MLS's commitment to expanding our network and enhancing the real estate landscape," said Stellar MLS CEO Merri Jo Cowen. "Together with NSBBOR, we will deliver unparalleled value to our customers as we continue to grow and remain dedicated to driving innovation and success for real estate professionals."

Both organizations are excited to expand the marketplace by pooling resources and knowledge. This collaboration will bring more inventory to consumers, NSBBOR members, and current Stellar customers, creating a richer and more diverse property listing network while also attracting new brokers and agents looking for an expansive and efficient real estate marketplace.

The New Smyrna Beach Board of REALTORS®, representing approximately 800 real estate brokers and agents, has steadfastly served its members for seventy-eight years by providing education, advocacy, and resources, by ensuring adherence to professionalism and high ethical standards upholding the Realtor image and by promoting home ownership and protecting private property rights.

Expressing enthusiasm, NSBBOR's President Jenny Snyder noted, "Joining forces with Stellar MLS marks an exciting chapter for our organization. We look forward to leveraging this joint venture to empower our members, enhance their capabilities, and collectively shape the future of real estate."

This partnership represents a fusion of shared values and goals, promising to help shape the future of real estate in the region. As Stellar MLS continues to set new industry standards, the company remains devoted to enabling the success and innovation of real estate professionals, both home-grown and globally.

About Stellar MLS

Headquartered in Altamonte Springs, FL, Stellar MLS (Stellar) is Florida's largest multiple listing service (MLS) company, with nearly 85,000 customers in Florida and Puerto Rico. Offering a comprehensive suite of the industry's best products and world-class customer service, Stellar MLS is committed to helping brokers and agents thrive in tomorrow's competitive real estate market. Learn more at stellarmls.com.

About the New Smyrna Beach Board of REALTORS®

The New Smyrna Beach Board of REALTORS® is a collection of the top real estate agents, brokers, and managers throughout Volusia County, Florida. Members of the Board represent the highest quality service and are committed to upholding the traditions and standards of this long-running organization.

Media Contact

Camille Lai, Stellar MLS, 1 407-960-5300, [email protected], https://www.stellarmls.com/

SOURCE Stellar MLS