Stellar Service Brands Announces Leadership Transition, Appoints Jessica Wescott as New CEO

Wescott to lead the multi-brand franchisor following a period of significant growth, succeeding former CEO Sherry Rose

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stellar Service Brands, a leading residential and commercial services company with prominent franchise brands Restoration 1, bluefrog Plumbing + Drain, Softroc and The Driveway Company, announces the promotion of Jessica Wescott to chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Wescott, who joined Stellar Service Brands in June 2022 as chief operating officer and chief financial officer, has played a pivotal role in driving the company's growth, along with the expansion of its brands and services. Her collaborative leadership with former CEO Sherry Rose has built a cohesive and highly experienced leadership team focused on providing a platform of brands supporting its franchisees as they address the needs of our residential and commercial customers.

Wescott has over a decade of experience in finance, operations and strategy, including senior leadership roles at Fuzzy's Taco Shop and MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes. She has positively impacted Stellar Service Brands through her guidance on strategic initiatives, the brands' positioning in the market and increased operational efficiency through innovative programs in training, operations, marketing and analytics. Since her arrival, systemwide revenues have increased to over $200 million, with the company now boasting a total of 400 territories.

Wescott's appointment as CEO marks the next chapter for Stellar Service Brands, with a seamless leadership transition anticipated. "I'm honored to step into this role," said Wescott. "Our brands have established themselves as key players in each industry we serve and are well-positioned for accelerated growth. I look forward to continuing to work with our team and franchise partners across the country."

Former CEO Sherry Rose will transition to the role of executive chairman of Stellar Service Brands' Board of Directors. "We are thrilled to see Jessica take the helm," said Rose. "Jessica has demonstrated a profound understanding of our franchise model and the unique needs of our franchisees. Her strategic vision and commitment to operational excellence have already elevated the business in numerous ways. Jessica's leadership is grounded in collaboration and a forward-thinking approach, ensuring that every decision she makes is with the success and growth of our franchise partners in mind. I am confident that under her guidance, we will continue to see innovation, increased profitability and strengthened franchisee relationships across all brands. Her expertise, dedication and passion are exactly what we need to lead Stellar Service Brands into this next phase of growth, and I look forward to supporting her in my new role."

For more information about Stellar Service Brands and its family of franchises, visit StellarServiceBrands.com.

About Stellar Service Brands

Stellar Service Brands is a leading multi-brand service organization based in Dallas, Texas, dedicated to providing the best franchise opportunities in the residential and commercial services sectors. The company is home to a family of brands including Restoration 1, an award-winning franchise that specializes in a wide array of emergency mitigation, restoration and reconstruction services; bluefrog Plumbing + Drain, a trusted franchise in plumbing repair; Softroc®, a provider of poured in place rubber surfacing; and The Driveway Company, specializing in concrete repair and maintenance. With 400 locations nationwide and a focus on empowering individuals and families to achieve their dreams of business ownership, Stellar Service Brands supports franchisees in building successful, independent small businesses.

