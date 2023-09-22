Stellar Solutions Director Mary Stevenson Wins Women in Aerospace Allyship Award

At Stellar Solutions, we are grateful for Mary's passion for building a culture of inclusion and we see this come to life in every project she participates in and leads. -- Janet Grondin, Stellar Solutions CEO Tweet this

"The Stellar Solutions team is incredibly proud of Mary Stevenson and so pleased that she will be honored by Women In Aerospace with the coveted Allyship Award. As a catalyst for productive collaboration and positive change, Mary is respected by women and men alike, throughout the industry, for both her expertise and total commitment to bringing out the best in every team member she encounters. At Stellar Solutions, we are grateful for Mary's passion for building a culture of inclusion and we see this come to life in every project she participates in and leads," said Janet Grondin, CEO, Stellar Solutions..

Stevenson joined Stellar Solutions in 2016, where she is a senior system engineer, senior program manager, and lean-agile transformation coach. Her track record in managing and motivating teams for maximum efficiency and impact has fortified both client success and professional development. In particular, she has been instrumental in engaging women engineers in significant positions of responsibility and mentoring them to exceed expectations.

Stevenson's talent-building is rooted in her extensive experience both in business as well as a career in the US Air Force. She is expert in all aspects of spacecraft development from concept definition, contract negotiation, system design, integration and test, launch and orbit raising, and in-orbit operation.

Prior to joining Stellar Solutions, Stevenson served as an Acquisition Principle Senior Analyst for Alion Science and Technology supporting the Secretary of the Air Force Acquisition (SAF/AQ) in planning, coordinating, and executing Joint ISR exercises with NATO.

Previously, she was the NATO Mid-Term (NMT) Program Manager in The Netherlands from 2003-2011 responsible to upgrade the backend of the NATO Airborne Warning & Control System (AWACS) fleet. During her service in the US Air Force from 1982 –2004, her roles included leading a NATO Joint Force Command Headquarters Training Division in developing training programs for NATO International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) mission in Afghanistan.

Stevenson holds a Master of Science in Systems Management at the College of Notre Dame. In her undergraduate years at the USAF Academy, where she attained a Bachelor's of Science, she had the distinction of being part of one of the first three graduating classes of women, and first two graduating classes of African-American women.

Women in Aerospace (WIA), is a leading professional organization dedicated to expanding women's opportunities for leadership, education and visibility in the aerospace community. To learn more about WIA, visit: www.womeninaerospace.org.

About Stellar Solutions, Inc.: Stellar Solutions, Inc. is a global aerospace and systems engineering services provider to commercial, defense, intelligence, civil and international sectors. Stellar Solutions provides systems engineering capabilities and strategic support for global communications, remote sensing, national defense, and space exploration. These solutions to customer critical needs connect technology and customers across multiple domains. With physical operations throughout the U.S. and around the globe, Stellar Solutions is a recognized leader in delivering end-to-end critical expertise and problem-solving skills. https://www.stellarsolutions.com/

Media Contact

Lynthia Romney, Stellar Solutions, Inc., 1 914-589-2140, [email protected], https://www.stellarsolutions.com

SOURCE Stellar Solutions, Inc.