Stellar Solutions names Dino Murray Vice President of Stellar Advisors as Longtime VP Punch Moulton retires

"Stellar Solutions is extraordinarily proud of the leadership that Punch and Dino have exemplified in positioning Stellar Advisors to deliver on our customer critical needs in times of peace and conflict," said Stellar Solutions CEO Janet Grondin. "Punch created a bedrock of gravitas and strategic impact for senior leaders across the globe while enabling expansion of the portfolio around Dino's deep experience involving recent conflict scenarios," she added.

An evaluator pilot in the F-16 with over 580 combat hours, Murray excelled at every level of leadership and command. Prior to his role at Stellar Solutions, Murray served as Deputy Director of Operations at the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). His 29 years of military experience spans integrated air and missile defense, joint operations, strategic planning, cyber operations, space operations, and homeland defense. He is intimately familiar with NORTHCOM, CENTCOM, INDOPACOM and EUCOM areas of responsibility where he served and commanded at the wing, group and squadron levels. Murray earned a BS in Aeronautical Engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy, holds a MS in National Security & Strategic Studies from the Naval War College, and a MS in National Security Strategy from the National War College.

About Stellar Solutions, Inc.: Stellar Solutions, Inc. is a global aerospace and systems engineering services provider to commercial, defense, intelligence, civil and international sectors. Stellar Solutions provides systems engineering capabilities and strategic support for global communications, remote sensing, national defense, and space exploration. These solutions to customer critical needs connect technology and customers across multiple domains. With physical operations throughout the U.S. and around the globe, Stellar Solutions is a recognized leader in delivering end-to-end critical expertise and problem-solving skills. https://www.stellarsolutions.com

