Stellar Solutions names Dino Murray Vice President of Stellar Advisors as Longtime VP Punch Moulton retires

LOS ALTOS, Calif., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stellar Solutions, Inc., the global aerospace engineering services company, is pleased to announce that Paul "Dino" Murray, Stellar Solutions Senior Director, is stepping into the role of Vice President of Stellar Advisors, upon the retirement of renowned VP Harold "Punch" Moulton who since 2012 has led and shaped the company's unique team of senior military and foreign service consultants. Moulton will remain with Stellar as a part-time employee, serving on Murray's elite team of advisors.
Murray is a retired United States Air Force Brigadier General and Command Pilot with over 2800 flying hours. He has worked closely with Moulton, himself a retired USAF Major General, over the last year, ensuring a seamless leadership transition for Stellar Advisors. This 70-plus cadre of professionals includes Generals, Admirals, Ambassadors, PhDs, and high-end systems engineers and scientists. Together they offer clients a broad portfolio of expertise in cyberspace, missile defense, warfighter support, international defense, and commercial strategy.
"Stellar Solutions is extraordinarily proud of the leadership that Punch and Dino have exemplified in positioning Stellar Advisors to deliver on our customer critical needs in times of peace and conflict," said Stellar Solutions CEO Janet Grondin. "Punch created a bedrock of gravitas and strategic impact for senior leaders across the globe while enabling expansion of the portfolio around Dino's deep experience involving recent conflict scenarios," she added.
An evaluator pilot in the F-16 with over 580 combat hours, Murray excelled at every level of leadership and command. Prior to his role at Stellar Solutions, Murray served as Deputy Director of Operations at the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). His 29 years of military experience spans integrated air and missile defense, joint operations, strategic planning, cyber operations, space operations, and homeland defense. He is intimately familiar with NORTHCOM, CENTCOM, INDOPACOM and EUCOM areas of responsibility where he served and commanded at the wing, group and squadron levels. Murray earned a BS in Aeronautical Engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy, holds a MS in National Security & Strategic Studies from the Naval War College, and a MS in National Security Strategy from the National War College.
About Stellar Solutions, Inc.: Stellar Solutions, Inc. is a global aerospace and systems engineering services provider to commercial, defense, intelligence, civil and international sectors. Stellar Solutions provides systems engineering capabilities and strategic support for global communications, remote sensing, national defense, and space exploration. These solutions to customer critical needs connect technology and customers across multiple domains. With physical operations throughout the U.S. and around the globe, Stellar Solutions is a recognized leader in delivering end-to-end critical expertise and problem-solving skills. https://www.stellarsolutions.com
