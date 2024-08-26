Stellar Solutions names Hope DiGiusto Vice President, Commercial Sector

We are thrilled to have Hope DiGiusto join us bringing with her a remarkable portfolio – from deep technical excellence to product development and launch skills – to deliver inventive, functional solutions to a fast-evolving marketplace. -- Janet Grondin, Stellar Solutions CEO Post this

This builds on the accomplishments of Melissa Farrell, VP Strategic Programs, and longtime expert in emerging technologies at Stellar Solutions, who will continue to provide game-changing expertise to government and corporate investors seeking actionable commercial opportunities.

"We are thrilled to have Hope join us bringing with her a remarkable portfolio – from deep technical excellence to product development and launch skills – to deliver inventive, functional solutions to a fast-evolving marketplace," said Janet Grondin, Stellar Solutions CEO. "Together with Melissa, she will enable commercial companies to become integrated into the defense industrial base and deepen our support of government long-term sourcing in the most efficient and innovative ways possible."

Hope most recently served as Senior Technical Program Manager at Amazon Devices & Service for Project Kuiper, the initiative to launch a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites. There she led successful proposals for commercial deployment and support for national security. Also on the commercial side, she was Senior Manager of Satellite Uplink Systems at SiriusXM, engineering connective vehicle IOT technologies and managing a macro portfolio spanning IT, operations, and acquisitions.

On the government side, Hope held numerous roles including Military Operations Analyst of Systems Planning and Analysis at the Naval Warfare Development Center; and Military Assistant for General Officer of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), where she was a nuclear enterprise professional supporting U.S. assets and military personnel abroad. Earlier she was SPAWAR Space Field Activity Program Manager for projects including a national tactical means friendly force tracking system.

She began her career as an aerospace engineer for the U.S. Naval Academy for the small satellite program, at the Atmospheric Neutral Density Experiment (ANDE). After commissioning from the U.S. Naval Academy, she started her distinguished military career in aviation including positions as Seahawk Helicopter Aircraft Commander, Night Vision Goggle Instructor, Functional Check Pilot and Airborne Tactical Officer Level II. She was awarded the individual action Air Medal for supporting Navy SEAL operations.

Hope holds a B.S In Aerospace Engineering (Astronautics) at the U.S. Naval Academy, and an M.S. Systems Engineering (Systems Architecture), George Mason University. She is certified as a Program Management Professional (PMP)® , Space Cadre Space Expert level III; and Defense Acquisition University (DAU) Program Manager Level II. Hope's commercial experience and classified credentials equip the Stellar Solutions team with an ability to offer new space solutions to our customer's critical needs.

About Stellar Solutions, Inc.: Stellar Solutions, Inc. is a global aerospace and systems engineering services provider to commercial, defense, intelligence, civil and international sectors. Stellar Solutions provides systems engineering capabilities and strategic support for global communications, remote sensing, national defense, and space exploration. These solutions to customer critical needs connect technology and customers across multiple domains. With physical operations throughout the U.S. and around the globe, Stellar Solutions is a recognized leader in delivering end-to-end critical expertise and problem-solving skills. https://www.stellarsolutions.com

