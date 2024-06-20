Stellar Solutions Names Jeffrey Langhan as Chief Financial Officer

High-growth financial expert succeeds retiring Stellar Solutions CFO Craig Fairlee
LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stellar Solutions, Inc., the global aerospace engineering services company, is pleased to announce that Jeffrey Langhan has joined as Chief Financial Officer. He brings to the role nearly two decades in high-growth financial operations across government contracting, aerospace and technology services. He succeeds Stellar Solutions' longtime leader and CFO Craig Fairlee, who remains as a strategic advisor to the company throughout the transition in anticipation of his planned retirement at the end of the year.
"Stellar Solutions is thrilled to have Jeff join us as CFO at a time when our growth is accelerating in the dynamic global aerospace industry. We are enormously grateful to Craig Fairlee for driving a continuous improvement culture that led to this growth posture. Now, with Jeff in the seat and Craig advising, we have the dream team in place to fully transform our professional operations and maximize our capacity, efficiency and talent," said CEO Janet Grondin, CEO of Stellar Solutions, a woman-owned, Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award-winning company that for 29 years has served customers across the Defense, Intelligence, Commercial, Civil and International sectors.
In his numerous financial management roles, Langhan has supported both M&A and organic growth. For the last three years, he was CFO and Senior Vice President at MicroTechnologies LLC, providing telecommunications, cyber security, infrastructure and professional services. Prior to that, he led financial operations as Senior Director of Finance at MAG Aerospace, a private-equity-backed enterprise in the government contracting aerospace industry. Earlier he spent eleven years in numerous financial roles at Leidos, formerly SAIC (Science Applications International Corporation). Langhan holds an MBA and Bachelor of Science, both from Virginia Tech. He will operate at Stellar Solutions' Chantilly, VA, office.
Fairlee joined Stellar Solutions in October 2014 following 20 years at Thermo Fisher Scientific and its predecessor company that had reached $1.5-billion during his tenure as Vice President of Finance. He has led Stellar Solutions through its own significant growth with aerospace engineers and expert teams in 30 states, as well as in England and France. Fairlee championed Stellar Solutions' application of the Malcolm Baldrige Quality Award that it won in 2017, and which subsequently led to the company's enduring relationship with the Foundation for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. Since winning the Baldrige award, Fairlee continued to drive process improvement under Board Chair and Founder Celeste Ford who subsequently won the E. David Spong Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021. He holds a Master of Science from Golden Gate University and Bachelor of Science from California State University, Chico.
About Stellar Solutions, Inc.: Stellar Solutions, Inc. is a global aerospace and systems engineering services provider to commercial, defense, intelligence, civil and international sectors. Stellar Solutions provides systems engineering capabilities and strategic support for global communications, remote sensing, national defense, and space exploration. These solutions to customer critical needs connect technology and customers across multiple domains. With physical operations throughout the U.S. and around the globe, Stellar Solutions is a recognized leader in delivering end-to-end critical expertise and problem-solving skills. https://www.stellarsolutions.com
