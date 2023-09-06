Stellar Solutions names Úna Stanniland Director of UK Operations and Andrew Davies Head of Special Projects

Expanding Stellar Solutions' UK leadership team with Úna Stanniland is key to our global growth strategy. Her knowledge and established relationships in the burgeoning space industry, adds to Andrew's long-standing reputation as an industry expert. -- Janet Grondin, Stellar Solutions CEO Tweet this

Stanniland is a trusted aerospace expert who for over twenty years has delivered project and service management knowledge services across a diverse portfolio of defense and aerospace organizations, predominately for satcom capabilities. In close coordination with Davies, she has also worked as a Stellar Solutions Advisor over the past 18 months in planning and supporting the company's growth.

For the last ten years, Stanniland led a consulting company serving industry, government and defense agencies, and managing important UK SATCOM programs. During this time, she led a multi-skilled, multi-organizational team to deliver an Invitation to Negotiate to Industry proposal worth roughly 1 billion for the next generation UK military satcom service. For Inmarsat, the British satellite telecommunications company, she managed the co-funded European Space Agency (ESA) program, 'INVISON,' part of the Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES) nurturing innovation.

Earlier during her nine years at Airbus, most recently as Operating Officer and Satellite Programme Manager, she worked in Defense and Space on the Skynet 5 Programme. She began her career at Nortel Networks.

Over the last five years, Davies expanded the Stellar UK team of expert employees and Advisors and enhanced the Stellar Solutions UK operations and business processes, gaining ISO9001-2015 accreditation and cyber essentials certification. His 30 years of experience as a consultant and business manager in major space programs include his role as a prominent figure in the pilot program to set up the UK National Space Partnership. He has advised government agencies including ESA, UK Space Agency, NATO, UK Ministry of Defense, the EU, and other organizations in the international space industry supply chain.

He has extensive knowledge of the satcom sector in both military and civil domains and is currently leading the business analysis of products and services for an ESA project examining the role for satcom and 5G in support of autonomous platforms. He is also leading the Lender Technical advisor team on the Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission. Davies brings this gravitas to UKSpace, the official trade association of the UK space industry, as Vice Chair of the SME Committee.

About Stellar Solutions, Inc.: Stellar Solutions, Inc. is a global aerospace and systems engineering services provider to commercial, defense, intelligence, civil and international sectors. Stellar Solutions provides systems engineering capabilities and strategic support for global communications, remote sensing, national defense, and space exploration. These solutions to customer critical needs connect technology and customers across multiple domains. With physical operations throughout the U.S. and around the globe, Stellar Solutions is a recognized leader in delivering end-to-end critical expertise and problem-solving skills.

