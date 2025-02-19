Stellar Unveils State-of-the-Art Employee Fitness Center

"The new fitness center and office space renovations aren't just an investment in physical infrastructure," said Stellar's Chief Executive Officer Brian Kappele. "They're a continued commitment to our most valuable asset — our people." Post this

"We're passionate about fitness and wellness, and we want to give our employees every opportunity to enhance their lives by improving their health," said Stellar's Director of Wellness Jason Watson.

The fitness center includes a fully equipped weight room with specialized areas for heavy lifting, a cardio room with a comprehensive range of exercise equipment, a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) room, and a multipurpose studio for yoga and other fitness classes. The center also includes a spa-like locker room area with two cold plunge pools and custom infrared saunas designed to alleviate muscle tension and promote relaxation. The outside recreation area offers employees a one-eighth-mile-long track, two pickleball courts, a basketball court and a covered area for picnics or outdoor meetings.

Two certified trainers from the corporate fitness company Exos staff the fitness center to assist employees with equipment needs and fitness goals. Employees also have access to the Exos coaching, training and wellness app. To help employees stay accountable and dedicated to their wellness goals, Stellar has established fitness clubs including walking and pickleball clubs.

In renovating its headquarters, Stellar aims to support its top-tier talent and boost productivity with modernized workspaces, including private offices and high-tech meeting rooms. Renovations to the Jacksonville headquarters reflect the company's commitment to their vision of enriching the lives of its employees, building relationships, and inspiring a culture of excellence.

