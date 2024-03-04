Stem Cell Therapy Center of Nashville Announces Complimentary Virtual Consultations

The interest in telehealth consultations remains unwavering since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of our patients travel to Nashville from around the country seeking our services because they are unwell and have a profound interest in regenerative medicine. Post this

According to a study by Towards Healthcare (a sister firm of Precedence Research, a leader in strategic market research and insights), "The global regenerative medicine market size is estimated to be worth around 95 billion by 2032, from USD 19.38 billion in 2024". Dr. Fichtel commented, "Every year we are seeing a significant rise in people interested in regenerative medicine. The treatment outcomes of our services are simply remarkable".

The Stem Cell Therapy Center of Nashville offers a variety of regenerative treatments including Stem Cell Therapy, IV Therapy, Bioidentical Hormone Replacement, Ozone Therapy, PRP Injections, and Exosome Therapy.

Stem Cell Therapy is a form of regenerative medicine that utilizes the body's natural healing process to treat various conditions. Stem cells are being used by doctors in regenerative medicine to renew and repair diseased or damaged tissues and/ or reverse and repair diseases.

Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy is offered to patients to replenish any depleted hormones in order for patients to achieve optimal health and performance.

Ozone Therapy consists of introducing ozone gas into a patient's body to maximize cellular oxygenation by means of a routine blood draw.

IV Therapy (IV Drip Therapy) allows for the 100% bioavailability of fluids, minerals, and vitamins as they avoid being processed by the gut (which can result in decreased physiologic availability due to the digestive system), allowing for better absorption.

Exosomes Therapy can revive and boots cells, helping cells metabolize nutrients better.

PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) Injections are considered a natural treatment because the process consists of sourcing PRP from the patient (via blood draw), which is then re-injected into the treatment area(s) to accelerate healing and /or aid in cellular regeneration.

