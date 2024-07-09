STEM Director Named America's Favorite Teacher 2024: Colossal Raises Over $2.7 Million Benefiting Teach For America

"These funds will help fuel our efforts to recruit, develop, and support thousands of excellent and diverse leaders to teach for at least two years in urban and rural communities and to launch and scale groundbreaking initiatives like our high-impact tutoring program, the Ignite Fellowship." Post this

Teach For America is committed to developing leaders who champion educational equity. By supporting these leaders, the organization aims to transform education and expand opportunities for students nationwide.

Kelby Milgrim, a passionate STEM director with nearly three decades of experience, has been honored with the title of America's Favorite Teacher and will share his story in Reader's Digest. Milgrim, who played a pivotal role in establishing the Phoenix chapter of the Southwest National Robotic Challenge, primarily teaches math and science to 6th-8th graders. His journey from a pastoral path to earning a master's degree in curriculum instruction exemplifies his commitment to education. Milgrim plans to use his platform and prize to further expand robotics programs in schools, continuing his mission to inspire young minds.

Reader's Digest is a household name heading into its 100th year. The publication is America's fourth largest-circulation magazine brand, standing out more than ever in today's cultural landscape. And now, Mr. Milgrim will be featured in its prestigious pages.

The America's Favorite Teacher competition not only highlights the exceptional dedication of teachers like Milgrim but also underscores Colossal's commitment to meaningful causes.

Mary Hagen, CEO of Colossal, remarked, "Teachers are the backbone of our society, shaping the minds of future generations with their passion and dedication. We are honored to celebrate Kelby Milgrim and all the outstanding educators who participated in this year's competition. Their efforts are instrumental in creating a brighter future for our children."

