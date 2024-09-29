STEM Exploration Day Ignite Girls Passion for Careers in STEM

Professional women with careers in science, technology, engineering and math make a world of difference in inspiring young girls to show them they can achieve anyything they want to with hard work and believing n themselves.

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is proud to help ignite a passion in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) for girls of all ages. The STEM Exploration Day took place on Saturday, September 28, 2024 with professional women sharing their experience and advice.

Young girls met with women in various STEM professions including coding, physics, astronomy, robotics and engineering just to name a few. Hands-on activities and demonstrations served as great learning opportunities as visitors received special giveaways.