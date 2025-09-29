Step Change Innovations' Wellwerks™ Snack Bar Wins 2025 Store Brands Editors' Pick

Step Change Innovations' Wellwerks™ Sprouted Nut & Fruit Bars have been named a 2025 Store Brands Editors' Picks Award winner, highlighting leadership in private label wellness innovation. The company develops science-backed functional foods and supplements that help retailers differentiate and lead in health and wellness.

SOLON, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Step Change Innovations announces that its line of Wellwerks™ Sprouted Nut & Fruit Bars has been named a winner in the 2025 Store Brands Editors' Picks Awards, recognizing excellence and leadership in private label innovation.

Each year, the Store Brands Editors' Picks highlight the most innovative and consumer-centric products in private label, spanning categories from food and beverage to household essentials. The 2025 winners were selected for their originality, quality, and ability to meet evolving shopper demands. Collectively, they reflect a growing trend: private brands are no longer just alternatives to national brands. They are now leaders in product development, trendsetting, and differentiation. See the full list of this year's winners here.

Step Change's Winning Product

Product: Wellwerks Sprouted Nut & Fruit Snack Bars

Category: Functional Snacks, Snack Bars

Differentiator: Infused with science-backed ingredients and formulated with clinically studied actives that support benefits such as mental well-being, immunity, focus, and muscle recovery

Context: Part of more than 100 private label and control SKUs developed by Step Change Innovations

The Wellwerks line is Step Change's control brand program, allowing retailers to test functional foods in-market for 12 months before rolling proven winners into their own private labels. This model reduces risk, accelerates adoption, and ensures product credibility. More information on the full Wellwerks product line can be found at shopwellwerks.com.

"Retailers are seeing that today's shoppers want more than clean labels and good value. They are looking for private label products that deliver true function, backed by credible science," said Joe Bradley, CEO of Step Change Innovations. "That's exactly where Wellwerks is positioned—bridging the gap between consumer demand for efficacy and retailer need for differentiation. By building functional foods with clinically supported ingredients, we're helping private label lead the category rather than follow."

Wellwerks products are currently available in more than 120 retailers across the United States, with distribution continuing to expand. The portfolio includes functional snacks, beverages, and pantry staples, all developed to help retailers lead in wellness with speed and confidence.

About Step Change Innovations

Step Change Innovations is a boutique innovation partner powering private brands with science-backed ingredients. We work at the intersection of science, retail, and product development—bringing functional foods, beverages, and supplements to market faster, smarter, and with less risk.

Learn more at: StepChangeGo.com and ShopWellwerks.com.

