Step inside Efficient, Healthy, Sustainable Buildings at the 2026 Passive House Network Conference

"We're inviting everyone to profit by experience, because there is nothing more valuable than shared experience," said Ken Levenson, Executive Director of PHN. "Practitioners around the world are finding that Passive House is the way forward for comfortable, sustainable, and resilient buildings." Post this

"It seemed to me that this was a perfect opportunity to build a hotel that really was part of the solution to the climate crisis," Becker said. "I'm happy to take what I've learned and share it with architects and developers who have the same goals, and the 2026 PHN Conference is the perfect place to do that."

Other highlights of the conference program include a showcase of Passive House buildings from around the world, including Senior Housing in Spain, Social Housing in Ireland, and a New York University student residence retrofit. The conference will showcase developments in building materials, like adobe and mass timber, and highlight how Passive House makes financial sense by increasing value and providing climate resilience.

"We're inviting everyone to profit by experience, because there is nothing more valuable than shared experience," said Ken Levenson, Executive Director of PHN. "Practitioners around the world are finding that Passive House is the way forward for comfortable, sustainable, and resilient buildings. This conference will celebrate that and share these discoveries so everyone can benefit from a better built environment."

Over 30 expert speakers will share their perspectives during the two-day event. Registration is now open, and a full program is available to view on the Conference Webpage.

For more information on The Passive House Network, visit https://passivehousenetwork.org/ or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Kim Ravold, The Passive House Network, 1 6094101308, [email protected], https://passivehousenetwork.org/

SOURCE The Passive House Network