Step Inside Iceland's Magical and Lesser-Known Holiday Traditions

The Icelandic holiday season, known as "Yuletide," is the country's biggest and most beloved celebration. While some customs may feel familiar, others are playfully quirky – like children placing shoes in their bedroom windows for 13 days, hoping for gifts from the mischievous Yule Lads.

Folk Stories with a Twist

Icelandic Yuletide is steeped in folklore. The 13 Yule Lads, sometimes referred to as "Icelandic Santas," visit children each night leading up to Christmas. While each Lad has a mischievous specialty, earning themselves names like Spoon Licker and Door Slammer, their "visits" are highly-anticipated. Well-behaved children are often rewarded with small gifts, while the naughty ones may find a potato instead. The Lad's mother, the troll Grýla, adds a darker edge to the tales. She's said to collect naughty children in her sack and boil them in her mountain cave, a spine-tingling reminder to behave during festive season.

Many children leave their shoes by the window each of the thirteen nights leading up to Christmas in hopes that the Yule Lads will leave them a small gift – providing they've been on their best behavior, of course!

The Heartwarming Book Flood

One of Iceland's most cherished traditions is the "Christmas Book Flood" (Jólabókaflóð). Rooted in the country's rich literary culture, it involves gifting new books on Christmas Eve and spending the night reading, often with chocolate and a hot drink. It's a cozy, contemplative way to celebrate the season and share stories with loved ones.

The tradition aligns perfectly with an Icelandic phrase, "að ganga með bók í maganum," meaning everyone "has a book in their stomach." With one in ten Icelanders publishing a book in their lifetime, storytelling is deeply embedded in the country's culture.

Beyond these traditions, Iceland offers countless ways to make the holidays magical – including Christmas concerts, charming village shopping, chasing the Northern Lights or partaking in holiday-themed pub crawls.

For those looking to explore holiday traditions that go beyond the ordinary, Iceland promises a festive season filled with whimsy.

