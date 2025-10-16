Step Into Japan's Tradition: The Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament in Fukuoka Welcomes Global Visitors to Japan

"While sumo tickets are sold out, the spirit of Japan's living traditions still welcomes visitors to Kyushu." Post this

Designated English Website: https://kyusyu-sumo-tour.com/

Japan Sumo Association Official English Site: https://www.sumo.or.jp/En/

"Sumo × Kyushu": An Immersive Cultural Experience

For many overseas visitors, watching sumo in person is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and the Kyushu Venue is renowned for its intimate atmosphere, giving spectators the chance to see some of the strongest athletes in the world perform powerful rituals and bouts just meters away. The banner on the Japan Sumo Association's ticket purchasing site connects international visitors directly with the experience reservation page, making it easy to plan a complete "Sumo × Kyushu" journey. This specially curated page offers seamless access to ticket booking and cultural experiences, providing a convenient way to plan a well-rounded "Sumo × Kyushu" itinerary that combines the thrill of the dohyo with local tours, gourmet dining, and traditional arts—an immersive experience in Japan's living traditions that goes well beyond spectating.

The campaign will continue to grow in the coming years, with plans underway to expand the "Sumo × Kyushu" experience to include even more cities across the region in 2026, offering packages that combine tournament tickets with cultural activities, so stay tuned for updates. Although tickets for this year's Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament have already sold out, the cultural experience programs remain available and can still be booked. The campaign features unique, English-friendly experiences

*available exclusively in the Kyushu region, such as:

Rickshaw Ride & Night Cruise on a traditional yakata-bune (Japanese houseboat) followed by a chanko-nabe hotpot dinner (¥31,600–50,000)

Shopping Street Tour & Japanese Sake Tasting, a guided immersion into Fukuoka's local culture

Matcha Tea Ceremony Experience paired with a guided shopping street walk

Kitakyushu Cultural Experience, featuring lunch at a popular sushi restaurant and a hands-on pottery session

*Please note that the contents of each cultural experience package may vary. For further details, please visit the official campaign website.

The Perfect Season to Visit

November is the perfect time to visit Kyushu: leaving behind the heat and humidity of Japanese summer, visitors are greeted with mild autumn weather. Vibrant foliage and seasonal cuisine that entice the senses create an unforgettable setting. Just 10 minutes from the airport, Fukuoka's compact city layout makes it an ideal destination for short-stay travelers and an easy starting point for exploring other major Kyushu cities such as Kumamoto, Kitakyushu, and Beppu. Adding to the charm of Kyushu's largest city are its yatai (open-air food stalls). Unique to Fukuoka and found nowhere else in Japan, the vibrant food stall culture offers the perfect way to end the evening while savoring regional flavors shoulder-to-shoulder with the locals.

Beyond Fukuoka: Explore Kitakyushu & Kyushu

Just one hour from Fukuoka by train, travelers will find another gem in Kitakyushu, where industry meets rich history. Visitors can take a stroll through the charming architecture of Mojiko Retro District, cross the iconic Kanmon Straits Bridge connecting Kyushu and Honshu, and admire the breathtaking views from Mt. Sarakura, one of Japan's "New Three Great Night Views." The city is also famous for its vibrant cuisine, from fresh seafood markets to hearty Kokura beef.

Kyushu as a whole is known as the "Land of Fire" for its stunning volcanic landscapes, including one of the world's largest active calderas at Mt. Aso. Japan's southern main island offers countless opportunities for discovery: feel the volcanic power in the rejuvenating hot springs of Beppu and Yufuin, explore Kumamoto Castle, one of Japan's most beautiful fortresses, and immerse yourself in Nagasaki's rich history and fascinating blend of Japanese and Western culture. Visitors can savor local specialties such as tonkotsu ramen, shochu, and seasonal produce that reflect the region's deep connection to nature.

A Warm Welcome Awaits

Featured on the Japan Sumo Association's official English website, the campaign reaches sumo fans worldwide and highlights this unique opportunity.

With the recent growing interest in Japanese cultural experiences across Europe, North America, and Oceania, FCVB and KCV are joining forces to spotlight Kyushu on the global stage. The initiative will debut this year and is expected to draw travelers from around the world, showcasing the region's traditions and inspiring other local tourism associations and DMOs across Kyushu to join in future editions.

A spokesperson for the Fukuoka Convention & Visitors Bureau stated, "The Grand Sumo Kyushu Tournament is one of the most powerful cultural experiences Japan has to offer. We are proud to welcome overseas guests to Fukuoka, where they can not only witness the excitement of sumo but also discover the warmth, flavors, and traditions that make Kyushu unique."

About the Fukuoka Convention & Visitors Bureau (FCVB)

The FCVB is dedicated to promoting Fukuoka as a premier destination for tourism, business, and cultural exchange. By connecting local attractions, events, and hospitality services, the FCVB ensures that international visitors may enjoy a pleasant and memorable stay in Fukuoka.

About the Kitakyushu Convention & Visitors Association (KCV)

KCV works to promote Kitakyushu as a hub of cultural and historical tourism, highlighting the city's unique blend of tradition and innovation.

For more information, visit:

Special Campaign Website:https://kyusyu-sumo-tour.com/

