Step Into the Vibration: The Freq™ Retreat - A Transformative Healing Journey Through Nutrition, Plants, and Energy

FALLBROOK, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prepare to tune in to your highest frequency at The Freq™ Retreat, an immersive three-day wellness event designed to elevate body, mind, and spirit. From September 19-21, 2025, attendees will gather at the picturesque SplitRock Farm and Retreat to reconnect with themselves and nature, exploring the transformative powers of food, plants, and energy in healing.

More than a retreat—it's a movement. The Freq™ Retreat vibrates at the intersection of ancient wisdom and modern wellness, creating a sanctuary for seekers, healers, mystics, and those ready to explore new dimensions of holistic care. Set amidst the serene natural beauty of SplitRock Farm, this event is a call to step into your most vibrant self while celebrating the communal and individual power of healing frequencies.

At the heart of The Freq™ Retreat is the understanding that healing is personal, and the medicine we need is all around us, flowing through natural sources. The retreat offers a holistic journey where participants will tap into the healing frequencies of nature's nutrients, resetting their internal energy through transformative activations. From grounding energetic practices to plant-based remedies vibrating with life force, every experience is designed to realign the body and spirit. Attendees will leave feeling deeply rejuvenated, their healing frequency restored, and their connection to nature's medicine renewed.

We are honored to have The Functional Lyfe™ as our title sponsor for this year's retreat. A leader in functional, plant-based wellness, The Functional Lyfe™ is known for its innovative approach to enhancing focus, energy, and balance. At The Freq™ Retreat, they will showcase their flagship product, Lyfe Brew™—a premium organic coffee blend infused with adaptogenic mushrooms, designed to naturally elevate energy and cognition while supporting overall wellness. Brett Weiss, CEO of The Functional Lyfe™, says, "We are committed to sharing the wisdom of plant medicine with more people, helping them discover a more balanced, vibrant lifestyle."

The Freq™ Retreat founders share, "Our partnership with The Functional Lyfe™ brings a synergy of ancient plant wisdom and modern health innovations that aligns perfectly with the vision of The Freq™ Retreat. Together, we are creating a transformative space where modern wellness and traditional healing come together to amplify the power of food, plants, and energy."

The Freq™ Retreat is a full-spectrum experience, offering immersive workshops and activations to align your energetic body with its natural rhythm. Whether through meditation, energy healing, sacred movement, or moonlit massages, participants will have the opportunity to explore diverse practices designed to attune and empower their healing frequencies.

Committed to expanding access to wellness, The Freq™ Retreat aims to make holistic healing accessible to underserved communities, ensuring that the powerful art of healing reaches all who seek it. Beyond this three-day experience, The Freq™ Retreat will continue its mission through ongoing initiatives, smaller gatherings, and a growing array of wellness resources available through its website.

Join us from September 19-21, 2025, and step into the frequency of healing. Whether you're a healer, a seeker, or simply curious, The Freq™ Retreat invites you to explore the art of healing in a way that feels vibrant, communal, and deeply transformative.

For more information and to reserve your spot at The Freq™ Retreat, visit www.freqretreat.com or contact us at [email protected].

Feel the Frequency. Heal. Expand. Thrive.

