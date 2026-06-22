Step One Automotive Group Opens State-of-the-Art Kia Dealership in Fort Walton Beach

"The facility represents a significant investment in the customer and employee experience." Post this

A World-Class Service Experience

The new Fort Walton Beach location houses a robust service department with 29 service bays capable of handling everything from routine maintenance to comprehensive repairs. The facility also features an air-conditioned service shop designed to provide technicians with a more comfortable working environment year-round, underscoring Step One's commitment to investing in the people who power its success.

Staffed by factory-trained Kia technicians, the service center is built to deliver fast, reliable turnaround times without sacrificing quality. Comfortable customer lounges and a customer-first approach to service reflect Step One's broader philosophy: ownership shouldn't stop at the sale.

"We designed this facility with customer and employee experience as the foundation," said Mike Balog, Managing Partner of Step One Automotive Group. "Every detail from the layout of the service drive to the amenities in our waiting area was intentional. Fort Walton Beach deserves a Kia dealership that matches the quality of the product it sells."

Economic Impact and Job Creation

The opening of the new Step One Kia Fort Walton Beach brings with it a meaningful economic contribution to Okaloosa County. The dealership has created a substantial number of full-time positions spanning sales, finance, service, parts, and administrative roles.

Beyond direct employment, the dealership is expected to generate significant ongoing economic activity through local vendor relationships, community partnerships, and the multiplier effect of bringing additional foot traffic and consumer spending to Fort Walton Beach.

Built for the Community

Step One Automotive Group has been a fixture of the Florida Panhandle automotive market for years. The new building on Beal Parkway reflects both the brand's momentum nationally and the Group's confidence in the continued growth of the region.

"Fort Walton Beach has a loyal, car-savvy customer base," said Shane Thornton, General Manager of Step One Kia Fort Walton Beach. "We've built something here that reflects the pride this community takes in quality and we're excited to be part of it in a much larger way."

The new Step One Kia Fort Walton Beach facility will officially open for sales and service on Monday, June 22. Customers can explore inventory, schedule service, or learn more by visiting steponekiafortwaltonbeach.com or calling 850-396-2031.

About Step One Automotive Group

Step One Automotive Group is a customer-focused automotive retailer serving communities across Northwest Florida. Guided by a commitment to service beyond the showroom, Step One invests in local communities, supports military families through its Forever Warriors nonprofit foundation, and delivers added value through programs such as the Step One Forever Warranty and Step One Car Rental, providing convenient transportation solutions for customers when they need them most.

Learn more about Step One Automotive Group at www.steponeautomotive.com

Interested in joining the team? Step One Automotive Group is always looking for talented professionals who share its commitment to exceptional customer service.

Apply at www.steponeautomotive.com/careers

Media Contact

Kilane Garrett, Step One Automotive Group, 1 850-655-1579 97229, [email protected], https://www.steponeautomotive.com/

SOURCE Step One Automotive Group