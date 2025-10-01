Stephanie H. Fulton, Esq. Elevated to Partner at Tune Law Group, LLC

Tune Law Group, LLC is proud to announce that effective October 1, 2025, Stephanie H. Fulton, Esq. will be elevated to Partner. Stephanie's dedication, leadership, and outstanding contributions to both her clients and the legal community are exemplary, and we are excited for this new chapter for the firm.

WHITE HOUSE STATION, N.J., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stephanie concentrates her practice on matrimonial, custody, and domestic violence matters, handling complex family law cases with skill and care. Stephanie was presented with the 2025 Rising Star Award by the Hunterdon County Bar Association (HCBA), of which she currently serves as the Secretary. She is a Continuing Legal Education Instructor and serves as a volunteer panelist for the Hunterdon County Early Settlement Panel.

Stephanie earned her J.D. from Rutgers Law School, where she was Notes and Comments Editor of the Women's Rights Law Reporter. She is admitted to practice in New Jersey and the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey and is an active member of the New Jersey State Bar Association and the Hunterdon County Bar Association.

Tune Law Group, LLC is committed to guiding clients through challenging divorce matters with clarity, focus, and care. To schedule a free consultation with Stephanie, call 908-434-1061 or visit www.tunelawgroup.com. Located in Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, the firm serves clients in and around the surrounding areas.

