Stephanie H. Fulton, Esq. Selected to the 2026 New Jersey Rising Stars List

Tune Law Group, LLC is pleased to announce that Partner Stephanie H. Fulton, Esq. has been selected to the 2026 New Jersey Super Lawyers Rising Stars list for her work in family law. Ms. Fulton represents clients in complex matrimonial, custody, and domestic violence matters, guiding clients through some of the most sensitive and challenging legal disputes. She also serves as a court-approved panelist for the Hunterdon County Early Settlement Panel.

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Leadership

In addition to her client work, Ms. Fulton maintains an active leadership role within the legal community. She serves as Secretary of the Hunterdon County Bar Association and is the recipient of the Association's 2025 Rising Star Award. She also Co-Chairs the Lawyer Referral Committee and serves on the Hunterdon County Family Practice Committee, Young Lawyers Committee, and the Seminars and Sponsorship Committee.

Ms. Fulton is also a Continuing Legal Education (CLE) instructor, presenting seminars on domestic violence and pretrial procedures to the Hunterdon, Somerset, and Warren Counties Bar Associations.

About Super Lawyers Rising Stars

Selection to the Rising Stars list is based on a rigorous multi-phase process that includes peer nominations, professional achievement, and independent research. Rising Stars recognizes the top 2.5% of up-and-coming attorneys in New Jersey who are under age 40 or in practice less than 10 years.

Tune Law Group, LLC is a premier business and matrimonial law firm located in Whitehouse Station, New Jersey. To learn more, call 908-434-1061 or visit tunelawgroup.com to schedule a free consultation.

*The awards and accolades displayed on this website were issued to the attorneys or the entire law firm by the respective providers of these honors. Please note that no aspect of this advertisement has been approved by the Supreme Court of New Jersey. A description of the Super Lawyers selection methodology can be found by clicking here.

Media Contact

Stephanie H. Fulton, Tune Law Group, LLC, 1 908-434-1061, [email protected], tunelawgroup.com

SOURCE Tune Law Group, LLC