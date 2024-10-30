Stephanie Savage Appointed as New Board Chair of Girls Inc.

"Stephanie's long-standing commitment to Girls Inc. makes her an exceptional leader for our board," said Dr. Stephanie J. Hull, President and CEO of Girls Inc. Post this

"Stephanie's long-standing commitment to Girls Inc. makes her an exceptional leader for our board," said Dr. Stephanie J. Hull, President and CEO of Girls Inc. "Her passion for advocating for girls and women is reflected in her unwavering support of our mission. We are grateful for her leadership during such a pivotal time in our organization's history, when our focus is on expanding our reach so many more girls benefit from the transformative Girls Inc. Experience."

Savage served alongside Tony Bucci, who had been Chair of the Board for Girls Inc. since 2007. Bucci is stepping down from his role but will continue serving as a dedicated board member.

"Tony has been a steadfast supporter of our mission, driven by a deep belief in the power of girls," added Dr. Hull. "We are thankful for his dedicated service as Board Chair and look forward to continuing to benefit from his wisdom and leadership as a board member."

About Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. is a network of local organizations that works with schools and in communities across the United States and Canada. Through direct service and advocacy Girls Inc. equips girls - particularly girls from low-income communities and girls of color - with the knowledge and skills to effect positive changes in their lives and to become leaders who will change the world. Professionally trained staff and volunteers provide mentorship, safe spaces, and programming that address the unique challenges girls face and are proven to help girls succeed. Together with partners and supporters, Girls Inc. is building the new generation of leaders. Join us at girlsinc.org.

