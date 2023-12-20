Stephanie Schull, PhD, CEO of Kegelbell, acknowledged as a trailblazing leader in women's health and FemTech for two consecutive years

"It is an honor to be recognized alongside such accomplished and dedicated leaders in Women's Health and FemTech. At Kegelbell, we remain committed to pushing boundaries and developing solutions that positively impact the lives and health of women globally." Post this

In 2023, Kegelbell achieved a significant milestone by securing an issued utility patent for its revolutionary device. This recognition underscores the uniqueness and inventiveness of Kegelbell's offerings in the Women's Health and FemTech space. Furthermore, Kegelbell's FDA-registered device is now eligible for reimbursement through FSA/HSA, making it more accessible to a broader audience.

Looking ahead, Kegelbell is actively seeking strategic partnerships within the women's health industry. By collaborating with like-minded organizations, Kegelbell aims to enhance its impact further and contribute to the advancement of women's health on a global scale.

Stephanie Schull, PhD expresses gratitude for the recognition, saying, "It is an honor to be recognized alongside such accomplished and dedicated leaders in Women's Health and FemTech. At Kegelbell, we remain committed to pushing boundaries and developing solutions that positively impact the lives and health of women globally."

The list compiled by Anja Streicher and Marija Butkovic acknowledges leaders who have demonstrated exemplary dedication and creativity in the Women's Health and FemTech space throughout 2022. Stephanie Schull's inclusion on the list for two consecutive years underscores her sustained excellence and leadership in the industry.

About Stephanie Schull and Kegelbell:

Stephanie Schull, PhD is the dynamic CEO of Kegelbell, a company dedicated to revolutionizing women's health and wellness through innovative solutions. Kegelbell's commitment to providing effective and empowering products has earned the company a prominent place in the FemTech landscape.

