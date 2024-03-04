Stephany Duvall Acquires Engel & Völkers Franchises in the Florida Keys

The prospect of collaborating with a team of dedicated professionals and serving our clients with integrity and excellence fuels my passion for real estate and inspires me to strive for new heights of success. Post this

Engel & Völkers Islamorada will continue to operate seamlessly from its current location at 90773 Old Highway, Suite 5 in Tavernier, Florida. The majority of Engel & Völkers Islamorada's former advisors have chosen to stay on under Duvall's new leadership. Duvall is also launching an aggressive talent attraction campaign to recruit additional real estate professionals to join the brokerage, enhancing the team's reach and expertise.

Duvall brings over two decades of sales, training, and management experience to this new venture. Her portfolio of expertise extends beyond sales, encompassing real estate investing, renovations, construction, and consulting. Before entering the real estate industry, she served as Vice President of Corporate Accounts for a multi-billion dollar medical company. She has sold over $300 million in her professional career. Locally, she is deeply engaged in the Marathon and Lower Keys Association of Realtors, holding the positions of current Treasurer, Past Director and current RPAC/Government Affairs Chair and was awarded the '2022 Rookie Realtor of the Year' title and 2023 Nominee for Best Realtor of Marathon, FL. Born and raised in South Georgia, she holds a Bachelor's degree from Georgia Southern University and a Master's degree from Georgia State University.

"We are thrilled to have Stephany at the helm in the Florida Keys and are confident that Engel & Völkers will continue to uphold its legacy of delivering an exceptional real estate experience," said Peter Giese, CEO of Engel & Völkers Florida. "We look forward to the exciting journey ahead and witnessing the brand become a true regional brokerage powerhouse and the choice for top agents and clients to be associated with in the Florida Keys."

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 300 shop locations with over 6,500 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of over 16,600 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs, and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.

Engel & Völkers Florida, as the Master License Partner of the esteemed luxury real estate brand Engel & Völkers in Florida, stands as a beacon of excellence in the state's real estate landscape. The company is renowned for its multifaceted marketing approach, seamlessly blending traditional and modern methods, offering training programs tailored for seasoned real estate professionals seeking to enhance their existing businesses, and for fostering a collaborative global network. Engel & Völkers Florida's unique business model propels its franchisees to the forefront of the premium market, enabling them to seize market share and fortify their bottom line. With a robust presence spanning over 50 markets, including iconic destinations, coastal retreats, thriving metropolises, and quaint towns, Engel & Völkers Florida represents a network of franchise locations strategically positioned to cater to the discerning needs of luxury clientele across the Sunshine State. Continuing its strategic growth initiatives, Engel & Völkers Florida is committed to further strengthening and expanding its footprint in key premium real estate markets statewide. For those interested in learning more about the Engel & Völkers brand or exploring opportunities to join its esteemed global network, renowned for its hallmark attributes of competence, exclusivity, and passion, inquiries are welcomed at our corporate office located at 633 Tamiami Trl N, Suite 201, Naples, FL 34102 USA. Alternatively, you can reach us by phone at +1 239-348-9000. For comprehensive information about Engel & Völkers Florida, please visit http://www.florida.evrealestate.com.

