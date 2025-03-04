Stephen Arnold Music Delivers Dynamic Sonic Branding for the Debut of TGL Presented by SoFi

Stephen Arnold Music (SAM) created original music and sonic branding for TGL presented by SoFi, the first-of-its-kind team golf league that debuted this winter in prime time on ESPN to huge viewership and great acclaim.
DALLAS, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stephen Arnold Music (SAM) created original music and sonic branding for TGL presented by SoFi, the first-of-its-kind team golf league that debuted this winter in prime time on ESPN to huge viewership and great acclaim. The global leader in sonic branding, SAM collaborated with TGL's Brand & Creative team to provide music for the league's electrifying opening title sequence, featuring DJ Khaled, as part of a comprehensive broadcast package that also included a full-length theme, beds, promos, bumps, idents and other elements.
Founded by TMRW Sports, TGL is a three-on-three competition involving teams of top players from the PGA TOUR. Matches air and stream exclusively on ESPN platforms in the U.S. and 130 countries worldwide. Three matches from the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., have peaked at more than 1.1 million viewers.
The opening theme kicks off the broadcast in a big way, combining dazzling graphics and clips that feature TGL's tech-infused venue, some of golf's biggest stars, and DJ Khaled introducing the broadcast and that night's primetime match-up. The music is distinctively modern, high energy and infectious.
"It sets the mood and creates a feeling of anticipation," says SAM president and creative director Chad Cook. "Just as TGL is unlike any other event in golf, the music is original and unexpected with tempo changes, big drops and strong hooks. The goal is to get people pumped up for two hours of exciting action."
"We were inspired by the energy and uniqueness of TGL," observes Cook. "The visuals are amazing and complement the sound design to brand the whole experience. TGL is produced live in front of a large and enthusiastic audience, and we wanted to capture that vibe so that viewers feel as though they are there as it happens."
SAM has a long history of success in creating memorable sonic branding for sports franchises and programming. That includes projects for ESPN, Golf Channel, NBC, CNN, MLB, CBS Sports, Augusta National, Top Rank Boxing, American Rodeo, the Seattle Seahawks, the Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Braves.
Media Contact
Linda Rosner, ArtisansPR, 1 3108376008, [email protected], www.artisanspr.com
SOURCE Stephen Arnold Music
Share this article