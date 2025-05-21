Stephen J. Herman chronicles a lifetime of memory and meaning in 'Reflections'

New poetry book explores themes of family, love, loss and aging from Brooklyn to Cloverdale

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Poet Stephen J. Herman, whose work spans decades of musings and insights, has released his second anthology titled "Reflections" (published by Trafford Publishing).

The book offers a deeply personal yet universal journey. Each poem unfolds as story-like snapshot, tracing the people and places that shaped the author's life. Starting with his youth in Brooklyn, the journey takes the reader through Herman's memories of family, love, and losses. It culminates in his retreat to Cloverdale and the recognition of aging and the questions one has at the end of one's life.

"This book of poems is a journey," Herman says. "It will appeal to those who enjoy the images, sounds and structure that make poetry sing and meaningful."

"Reflections" is now available in print and digital formats through Trafford and other major retailers. To purchase a copy, visit https://www.trafford.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/865570-reflections.

About the Author

Stephen J Herman is approaching 80. He reflects on his youth growing up in Brooklyn and the loves and losses of family and friends, culminating in his retreat to Cloverdale, California, where he takes solace in the sights and sounds of the country. He holds an MFA in creative writing from University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and taught creative writing poetry at the college level for over 12 years. He is also the author of "Night Visions," which was awarded a Gold Seal of Literary Excellence.

