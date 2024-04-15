Stephen LaBarbara Promoted to Vice President at Firstservice Residential New York

LaBarbara oversees a management portfolio of luxury and market-rate condominium and cooperative properties across the outer boroughs of New York City.
NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, New York's leading residential property management company, has promoted Stephen LaBarbara to a Vice President in its CityLine Division, a segment of the company that primarily manages properties in the outer boroughs of New York City, Westchester County, and Long Island.
In his new role, LaBarbara will oversee a portfolio of luxury and market-rate condominium and cooperative properties, in addition to a team of property managers and assistant property managers who specialize in complex building operations, financial management, compliance, and customer service. He will also play an integral role in the growth of the division's management portfolio and strategic operations.
"It has been rewarding to watch Stephen's professional development as a member and leader of the CityLine Division," said Keith Werny, president of the CityLine/Broadway Division. "His continued dedication to his team, colleagues, and buildings is evident in the lasting relationships he's maintained, both within the company and among his clients."
LaBarbara joined the company in 2007 and, today, his team's portfolio comprises more than 6,000 co-op and condo units. He has won numerous FirstService Excellence Awards including Rookie of the Year in 2009 and the Star Award in 2014 and 2018, each recognizing his accomplishments as a leader and his embodiment of the company's core values. In 2021 Stephen earned a Certified Property Manager (CPM) designation through IREM, the world's premier property management certification.
"It's been a pleasure working with colleagues who inspire me to do the very best for the boards we serve and the residents in our care," said LaBarbara. "This is an exciting next chapter in my career, and I look forward to continuing to strengthen and add value to the relationships I have developed over the years."
Media Contact
Dana Collins, FirstService Residential New York, 212.634.5495, [email protected], www.fsresidential.com/new-york
Sebastian Morris, FirstService Residential New York, 212.324.9791, [email protected], www.fsresidential.com/new-york
SOURCE FirstService Residential New York
Share this article