Stephen LaBarbara Promoted to Vice President at Firstservice Residential New York

"It has been rewarding to watch Stephen's professional development as a member and leader of the CityLine Division," said Keith Werny, president of the CityLine/Broadway Division. "His continued dedication to his team, colleagues, and buildings is evident in the lasting relationships he's maintained, both within the company and among his clients."

LaBarbara joined the company in 2007 and, today, his team's portfolio comprises more than 6,000 co-op and condo units. He has won numerous FirstService Excellence Awards including Rookie of the Year in 2009 and the Star Award in 2014 and 2018, each recognizing his accomplishments as a leader and his embodiment of the company's core values. In 2021 Stephen earned a Certified Property Manager (CPM) designation through IREM, the world's premier property management certification.

"It's been a pleasure working with colleagues who inspire me to do the very best for the boards we serve and the residents in our care," said LaBarbara. "This is an exciting next chapter in my career, and I look forward to continuing to strengthen and add value to the relationships I have developed over the years."

