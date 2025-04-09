Stephen Shang Named Board President of the Modular Building Institute

Falcon Structures CEO and Co-Founder Stephen Shang has been named Board President of the Modular Building Institute (MBI), the international trade association for commercial modular construction. With over 20 years of industry experience, Shang will lead MBI's efforts to expand workforce development, promote offsite construction, and advocate for industry-wide standards. He officially assumed the role at MBI's 2025 World of Modular conference in Las Vegas. Shang's appointment reflects his continued leadership in advancing modular innovation at Falcon Structures, where he and his team create modified shipping containers that improve harsh working environments, and across the industry.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Falcon Structures is proud to announce that Stephen Shang, CEO and Co-Founder of Falcon Structures, has been named Board President of the Modular Building Institute (MBI), the international trade association serving the commercial modular construction industry.

As Board President, Shang will lead MBI's efforts to expand workforce development, the adoption of offsite construction, and advocate for sensible legislation around regulations and codes. His appointment reflects a longstanding commitment to advancing modular construction and cultivating its future.

"I'm looking forward to helping shape what's next—for builders, innovators, and everyone who believes modular construction can solve real-world challenges," said Shang.

With more than 20 years of industry experience, Shang has been a champion of container-based structures and their safe, innovative building practices. He has served on the Texas Industrialized Building Code Council and worked alongside the International Code Council (ICC) to establish codes and standards for repurposed shipping containers as building materials.

Shang officially assumes the role at MBI's annual conference, World of Modular, taking place April 7-10, 2025 in Las Vegas. He will serve a one-year term as Board President during a pivotal time of growth and opportunity for the modular construction industry. His leadership at MBI reflects the same forward-thinking vision he brings to Falcon Structures—where modular design meets real-world application to build safer, smarter, and more efficiently.

