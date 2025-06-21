Stephen Simmang to Launch Mindfulness App Designed for Nervous System Healing and Daily Emotional Rewiring

Stephen Simmang, a Dallas–Fort Worth–based wellness entrepreneur, announces the development of a new mobile app focused on helping users retrain their nervous systems and reconnect with emotional clarity through short, science-informed daily practices.

DALLAS, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stephen Simmang, a wellness entrepreneur known for his work in functional health and mind-body healing, has announced the development of a new mobile app that blends nervous system regulation, mindfulness, and deep internal rewiring. The platform is built for people seeking real emotional resilience — not through escape, but through consistent, practical inner work.

This next chapter follows Stephen's transition out of KD, the functional health company he co-founded and helped grow into a nationally recognized name. Now focused on building tools that help individuals heal from the inside out, he's creating a space for those looking to reset stress patterns, rewire emotional responses, and re-center their lives through daily micro-practices.

"Most people don't need more advice — they need repetition that changes their internal wiring," said Simmang. "This app is about retraining the nervous system through simple, focused work that meets you where you are."

Currently in development, the app will feature:

Guided breathwork and body-based grounding techniques

Theta-state affirmation audio sessions

Short daily rituals rooted in neuroscience and energetic coherence

Space for emotional pattern interruption and reflection

The approach reflects Stephen's evolving philosophy: that emotional healing happens when the nervous system feels safe, supported, and consistent. With influence from trauma-informed frameworks, non-dual awareness, and behavior change science, the app isn't meant to just relax users — it's designed to create internal momentum.

Visitors can follow updates, early content, and reflections on stephensimmang.com leading up to the app launch and further announcements.

About Stephen Simmang

Stephen Simmang is a wellness entrepreneur based in Dallas–Fort Worth. As the former co-founder of KD, he helped pioneer a functional health model combining advanced lab diagnostics with individualized care. His current work focuses on helping people reconnect with their bodies, retrain their stress responses, and build a lifestyle rooted in emotional resilience and nervous system health through modern tools and ancient insight.

